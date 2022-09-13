Vote for the volleyball top player performance for Week 4

Voting by fans will decide the state volleyball Player of the Week so make your choice by selecting from the list below.

Voting will end at 11 pm on Thursday with the Winner Revealed on Friday.

RayAnna Ausley, Geneva: Had 9 aces, 46 kills and 75 digs in six matches.

Eevy Bellar, New Hope: Had 13 aces, 69 kills, 77 digs and 8 blocks in six matches.

Jada Burks, Sparkman: Had 40 kills, 22 blocks, 5 digs and 3 aces in eight matches.

Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian: Had 91 kills, 50 digs, 33 blocks and 9 aces in seven matches.

Madison Ghee, Madison Academy: Had 64 kills and 69 digs in eight matches.

Maggie Harris, Hoover: Had 133 assists, 37 digs, 3 aces and 19 kills in six matches.

Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley: Had 53 kills, 11 aces, 28 digs and 6 blocks in five matches.

Chloe May, Central-Florence: Had 130 assists and 30 aces in six matches.

Lucy McCoy, Daphne: Had 175 assists, 28 digs, 14 kills and 6 aces in eight matches.

Lucy Means, Buckhorn: Had 117 digs in eight matches.

Emma Moody, Trinity: Had 54 kills, 24 blocks and 4 aces in six matches.

Ellie Pate, Auburn: Had 62 kills in five matches last week.

Emma Pohlmann, Chelsea: Had 17 aces, 75 kills, 9 blocks and 78 digs in nine matches.

Ta’Leaha Ridley, Piedmont: Had 67 kills, 4 aces and 9 digs in six matches.

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore: Had 116 kills, 33 digs, 22 blocks and 10 aces in nine matches.

