Vote for the boys basketball player of the week

Get your thumbs ready. We’re hitting the pause button for a quick look back and spotlighting the students/athletes who made headlines on the court. Nominations are submitted each week by the coaches. Read what these Finalists got done in between the lines and vote. The poll will remain open until 4 pm on Wednesday.

Vote for the boys basketball player of the week

Boys basketball rankings:Unbeaten Tappan Zee begins to inch higher

Dougherty:Four takeaways from the Slam Dunk Showcase and Crusader Classic

Dylan Colon, Mount Vernon

The senior guard was shut out in the opening half, but delivered 17 points after the break in a Slam Dunk win over Xaverian, including a pair of critical 3s down the stretch.

Chris Whyte-Luciano, Lakeland

The senior guard has propelled the Hornets to a 10-1 start. They delivered 32 points and four steals in a win over Eastchester and 21 points and nine rebounds in a win over Brewster.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button