Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7

Alreadyhon Mark Roller, Regent Prep

The sophomore QB completed 17-of-21 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ 75-38 win against Barnsdall. Roller also rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, they added eight tackles, three of which were TFLs.

Senior running back tallied 177 yards and four touchdowns in the Redhawks’ 53-21 win against Mustang. McKinney also grabbed two receptions for 41 yards in the win.

The senior linebacker accounted for six sacks in the Cardinals’ 17-0 win against Cascia Hall. Roller also recorded 18 tackles, three of which were tackles for loss.

Ty Cloud, Wesleyan Christian

Junior QB completed 19-of-27 passes for 357 yards and seven touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 69-20 win against Wilson.

The senior running back recorded 246 rushing yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 32-27 win against Roland. Parish’s long rush was for 42 yards, and he averaged 11.7 yards per carry.

The junior quarterback went 19-of-22 for 308 yards and a school record seven touchdowns in the Chieftains’ 61-19 win against Glenpool.

Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian

Stepping in for an injured Chance Wilson, the backup QB rushed 21 times for 114 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ 55-28 win against Vinita. Marley completed 6-of-7 passes for 76 yards in the win.

The senior running back tallied 221 rushing yards on 15 carries and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ 49-41 win against Moore. Stanford also accounted for four tackles and an INT on defense.