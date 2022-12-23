Vote for the best Arsenal Women’s goal of 2022 | News

As 2022 comes to a close, Jonas Eidevall and our Women’s first-team can look back with pride at some of the amazing memories they have created during the past 12 months.

The year ends with them well-positioned for a title Tilt in the WSL, while we have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League thanks to some impressive continental displays including a 5-1 thrashing of Lyon, and this week’s 9- 1 win out in Zurich.

Plenty of goals have flown in since January, and we’ve whittled these down to our top 10:

Beth Mead v Brighton – January 27

Stina Blackstenius v Manchester United – February 5

Katie McCabe v Liverpool – February 27

Lotte Wubben-Moy v Wolfsburg – March 23

Caitlin Foord v Lyon – October 19

Lia Walti v Liverpool – October 23

Jordan Nobbs v FC Zurich – October 27

Laura Wienroither v Man United – November 19

Vivianne Miedema v Everton – December 5

Frida Maanum v Zurich – December 21

Sit back and enjoy those strikes again in our video above, and then have your say on which was your favorite netbuster of the year in our poll below: