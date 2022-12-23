Vote for the best Arsenal Women’s goal of 2022 | News
As 2022 comes to a close, Jonas Eidevall and our Women’s first-team can look back with pride at some of the amazing memories they have created during the past 12 months.
The year ends with them well-positioned for a title Tilt in the WSL, while we have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League thanks to some impressive continental displays including a 5-1 thrashing of Lyon, and this week’s 9- 1 win out in Zurich.
Plenty of goals have flown in since January, and we’ve whittled these down to our top 10:
- Beth Mead v Brighton – January 27
- Stina Blackstenius v Manchester United – February 5
- Katie McCabe v Liverpool – February 27
- Lotte Wubben-Moy v Wolfsburg – March 23
- Caitlin Foord v Lyon – October 19
- Lia Walti v Liverpool – October 23
- Jordan Nobbs v FC Zurich – October 27
- Laura Wienroither v Man United – November 19
- Vivianne Miedema v Everton – December 5
- Frida Maanum v Zurich – December 21
Sit back and enjoy those strikes again in our video above, and then have your say on which was your favorite netbuster of the year in our poll below:
Copyright 2022 The Arsenal Football Club plc. Permission to use Quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.arsenal.com as the source.