Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week after the regular season finale

ANN ARBOR – It’s time once again for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week fan poll.

MLive has gathered xx players for Readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 9.

Readers can vote as many times as they would like until 9 am on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.

Check out the candidates below and vote at the bottom of the story.

NOTE: This is a fan poll. It has no bearing on postseason awards and no prizes are awarded to the winner.

—

Isaac Brady, Whitmore Lake

Senior

Brady rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Whitmore Lake’s game versus Riverview Gabriel Richard.

—

Cole Cabana, Dexter

Senior

Cabana rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns and added five receptions for 47 yards and another touchdown to help the Dreadnaughts snap a 26-game losing streak against Rival Chelsea.

—

CJ Carr, Saline

Junior

Carr rebounded with 383 passing yards and six total touchdowns to help the Hornets defeat Lake Orion.

—

Atticus Carridine, Ypsilanti

Senior

Carridine passed for 134 yards and a TD and rushed for 106 yards and another score for the Grizzlies in their matchup against Lincoln.

—

James Harris, Ypsilanti

Freshman

Harris hauled in five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown in the game against Lincoln.

—

Trey Richey, Ypsilanti Lincoln

Senior

Richey passed for 118 yards and a TD and added 89 rushing yards and two more scores in Lincoln’s win over Rival Ypsilanti.

—

Ronny Johnson, Milan

Sophomore

Johnson closed his impressive season with 184 rushing yards and a TD in Milan’s win over Detroit Leadership.

—

Bruce Williams, Ann Arbor Huron

Senior

Williams recorded three sacks in the game against Holt.

—

—

—

