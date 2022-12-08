Vote for November’s Goal of the Month | Goal of the month | News

Tickets for our men’s first-team friendly against Juventus at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, December 17 are now on general sale.

The fixture against the Italian giants, which will kick off at 6pm UK time, will form an important part of our preparations for the return of Premier League action against West Ham United on Boxing Day.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Juventus at the Emirates,” said Mikel Arteta. “Our supporters have been magnificent this season. They’ve created such a strong connection with the team and it’ll be fantastic to rekindle that spirit before competitive action starts up again.

“Juventus will provide strong opposition – it’ll be a great test for us ahead of the restart.”

Head here to purchase your tickets for the game

Information about streaming options for all our matches in December will be released in due course.

Ticket information

We would like to inform all Gold, Platinum and Avenell Club Members that this game is not included in their Season Ticket. Therefore, should you wish to attend, you will need to purchase a ticket for this fixture.

There will be no Family Enclosure for this fixture as concessions are available for purchase across the entire stadium.

Prices

GA Lower £30.00 GA Lower Concession £15.00 GA Upper Front £35.00 GA Upper Front Concession £17.50 GA Upper Back £30.00 GA Upper Back Concession £15.00 CL Halfway Line / Midfield £55.00 CL Halfway Line / Midfield Concession £27.50 CL Behind Goal / Corner £50.00 CL Behind Goal / Corner Concession £25.00

Concessions consist of Disability Access, Senior, Cannon, Junior Gunner and Young Adult members, subject to availability.

Please note, supporters will be able to purchase up to six tickets, and booking fees apply to all ticket sales

Telephone bookings