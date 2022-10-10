Vote for lohud Player of the Week poll

After an action-packed slate of games, it’s time to take a look at some of the standout performers from throughout the week.

Last week, Carmel’s Carlie Tretera was voted lohud Volleyball Player of the Week.

We would like you, the reader, to survey our Player of the Week Finalists and cast your vote.

Let's meet the candidates.

Alicia Barron, Pleasantville

The Panthers remain on a roll and the junior libero is one of the reasons why. Pleasantville added three more wins in an unbeaten week that included victories over Blind Brook, Westlake and Edgemont. She finished with 45 digs, four kills and eight aces in the three-match stretch.

Amya Davis, Hen Hud

She continues to deliver tremendous highlights and big-stat performances, while demonstrating great sportsmanship towards her opponents. In a loaded week that featured big matchups against unbeaten Panas and Lakeland, she helped the Sailors pass both tests with flying colors. Davis had a game-high 11 kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks against Panas, then 20 kills, 20 digs, five aces, two assists and a block in a sweep of Lakeland.

Jessica Gjonaj, Eastchester

The senior libero played a Vital role in the Eagles’ 3-0 week, which included big league wins over Pelham and Rye, as well as a Sweep of Scarsdale B. Gjonaj was especially crucial in the five-set win over the Pelicans and the four-set win over the Garnets, but she was consistent in providing energy and key defensive plays and finished the 3-0 stretch with 48 digs, three aces and two kills.

Antonella Lanza, Ardsley

The Panthers are starting to pick up some steam, after picking up wins over Byram Hills and Sleepy Hollow to extend their winning streak to three in a row. The freshman setter was a big contributor throughout the week and tallied 49 assists, 12 digs, one ace and 17 service points throughout the 2-0 week.

Erin Stein, New Rochelle

It’s been a resurgent stretch for the Huguenots, who pushed Scarsdale to five sets, then followed up with three straight sweeps over Mount Vernon, Lincoln and Rye Neck. Stein was a big contributor throughout the week, tallying 34 kills and 13 aces.