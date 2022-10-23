Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 10

Check out this week’s Nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below.

Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to [email protected] on game night to have a player nominated.

Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The Winner will be announced on AL.com on Thursday. Remember to hit the “finish survey” button after you make your choice.

Here are the Week 10 candidates:

Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro: Ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-7 win over Crossville.

Mason Cartee, Priceville: Ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and caught a 47-yard TD pass in a 35-21 win over Randolph.

Jake Cochran, East Limestone: Completed 12 of 14 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-22 win over Ardmore.

Aidan Cox, Arab: Completed 12 of 16 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run in a 49-21 win over Hazel Green.

Carson Creehan, Madison Academy: Completed 10 of 16 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Susan Moore.

Ellis Dickman, Decatur: Threw four touchdown passes in a 52-14 win over Buckhorn.

Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: Ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a TD in a 61-0 win over Wilson.

Kameron Gatewood, Athens: Had four rushing touchdowns in a 48-21 win over Fort Payne.

Julyon Jordan, Guntersville: Ran for 94 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Sardis.

Gio Lopez, James Clemens: Completed 13 of 24 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in a 63-27 win over Grissom.

Jacks McClung, Huntsville: Completed 23 of 34 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns and scored two short TD runs in a 45-31 win over Austin.

Brandon Musch, Westminster Christian: Completed 30 of 38 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 91 yards and two TDs on seven carries in a 46-14 win over New Hope.

Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Recorded four touchdowns — two on catches, one on a run and one on a Pick 6 — in a 55-14 win over Tharptown. Finished with two interceptions.

Tyren Washington, Bob Jones: Had three touchdown runs in a 42-14 win over Albertville.

If you cannot view the above graphic, please click this link to vote.

No emailed votes will be recorded.