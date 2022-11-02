Vote For Everton’s October Goal Of The Month!
Our October Goal of the Month competition features a stunning collection of strikes across Everton’s men’s, women’s and age-group teams – and you can watch the contenders in the video above or here and make your selection now!
Upon voting, you will be entered into a prize draw to win a photo of the goal signed by our Goal of the Month winner.
If you are an Official Member and vote, you will be entered into a Prize draw for the opportunity to win a shirt signed by our Goal of the Month winner!
>>>CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR EVERTON GOAL OF THE MONTH<<<
October’s Goal of the Month contenders:
Goal A: Dwight McNeil – Southampton v Everton
Goal B: Alex Iwobi – Everton v Manchester United
Goal C: Tom Cannon – Hartlepool United v Everton Under-21s
Goal D: Lucy Graham – Aston Villa Women v Everton Women
Goal E: Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton v Crystal Palace
Goal F: Anthony Gordon – Everton v Crystal Palace
Goal G: Dwight McNeil – Everton v Crystal Palace
Goal H: Charlie Whitaker – Everton Under-21s v Manchester City Under-21s
Goal I: Francis Okoronkwo – Everton Under-21s v Manchester City Under-21s
