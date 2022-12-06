Vote For Everton’s November Goal Of The Month

Check out Everton’s Goal of the Month contenders in the video above or here and make your selection now!

The contenders are:

Goal A: Coby Ebere – Everton U18s v Southampton U18s, 5 November

Goal B: Demarai Gray – Bournemouth v Everton, 8 November

Goal C: Neal Maupay – Western Sydney Wanderers v Everton, 23 November

Goal D: Anthony Gordon (third goal) – Western Sydney Wanderers v Everton, 23 November

Goal E: Francis Okoronkwo – Everton U21s v Birmingham City U21s, 25 November

Goal F: Martin Sheriff – Everton U18s v Liverpool U18s, 26 November

Goal G: Coby Ebere – Everton U18s v Liverpool U18s, 26 November

Goal H: Katja Snoeijs – Sheffield United Women v Everton Women, 26 November

Goal I: Liam Higgins – Everton U21s v Mansfield Town, 30 November

Goal J: Tom Cannon – Everton U21s v Mansfield Town, 30 November

