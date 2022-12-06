Vote For Everton’s November Goal Of The Month
Check out Everton's Goal of the Month contenders
Upon voting, you will be entered into a Prize draw to win a photo of the goal signed by our Goal of the Month winner!
If you are an Official Member and vote, you will be entered into a Prize draw for the opportunity to win a shirt signed by our Goal of the Month winner!

The contenders are:
Goal A: Coby Ebere – Everton U18s v Southampton U18s, 5 November
Goal B: Demarai Gray – Bournemouth v Everton, 8 November
Goal C: Neal Maupay – Western Sydney Wanderers v Everton, 23 November
Goal D: Anthony Gordon (third goal) – Western Sydney Wanderers v Everton, 23 November
Goal E: Francis Okoronkwo – Everton U21s v Birmingham City U21s, 25 November
Goal F: Martin Sheriff – Everton U18s v Liverpool U18s, 26 November
Goal G: Coby Ebere – Everton U18s v Liverpool U18s, 26 November
Goal H: Katja Snoeijs – Sheffield United Women v Everton Women, 26 November
Goal I: Liam Higgins – Everton U21s v Mansfield Town, 30 November
Goal J: Tom Cannon – Everton U21s v Mansfield Town, 30 November

