Von Miller has a lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Von Miller avoided the worst outcome when suffering a knee injury in Thursday’s win over Detroit.

How long he’ll be out remains to be seen. Miller did not tear his ACL, but a Friday MRI did reveal a lateral meniscus tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Miller will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days and will undergo surgery at some point, although the exact timing — now or after the season — remains to be seen.

If Miller had suffered a torn ACL when injured late in the first half Thursday, he’d be done for the season. Instead, he’ll be given a week or two to see how his knee responds to treatment before he and Bills Doctors decide how to proceed. Playing with a brace remains a possibility, as does surgery, which would put his availability for the remainder of 2022 in serious doubt, per Rapoport.

Bills head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Miller will not play in Buffalo’s Week 13 Thursday night road tilt against New England, adding that the team will “see where it goes from there.”

Miller has played a key role in Buffalo’s defense this season, recording eight sacks, 21 tackles (10 for loss), two passes defended and one forced fumble in 11 games. The offseason addition has upgraded Buffalo’s pass rush, and a potential departure would deal a significant blow to the Bills’ defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game and ranks fourth in pass defense.