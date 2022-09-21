Volunteers help Carmel International Arts Festival carry out its mission – Hamilton County Reporter

The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) Returns to the Arts & Design District this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25. The organizers of CIAF would like to thank their very special volunteers for helping in past years and returning to make this year’s event such a special one for the community.

When you visit the festival, look for members of the Tri Kappa Service Sorority, Girl Scout Troop 4304 and Boy Scout Troop 180. They will be out looking to assist you as you explore the artists booths to admire and purchase the art, listen to the variety of bands, and share in some wonderful food and drink.

If you would like to volunteer, it is definitely not too late. Volunteering allows you to meet new people and form new friendships. It provides you with valuable experience to list on resumes and applications. It helps to bring people together as people from diverse backgrounds work towards a common goal. In this case, the common goal is helping make this event a fun and meaningful experience for the community and for the visitors.

In order to volunteer for this year’s festival, visit carmelartsfestival.org/volunteer and enter your information. You can volunteer for a couple of hours or the whole weekend if you choose. Volunteer activities range from helping artists move their gear to handing out water to the artists in their booths. There are many different Volunteer opportunities.

CIAF organizers recognize that it takes a village to produce the festival each year, and your help would be greatly appreciated. By volunteering, you are helping the festival carry out its mission to educate, expose, and provide access to the arts community.

Artists come from all over the United States, and this year from three foreign countries, as well: Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan; Cortona, Arezzo, Italy; and Jelgava, Latvia. More than 120 talented artists come to Carmel for this two-day event.

The media of art includes glass, ceramics, photography, 2D, 3D, paint, jewelry, wood, and fiber.

The festival committee expects nearly 30,000 people to attend. There will also be a Youth Area. Children aged 2 to 12 can work on age-appropriate art projects, Giant paint-by-numbers canvases and fun sidewalk chalk.

The festival will take place from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday, Sept. 24 and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Main Street and Range Line Road in Carmel.