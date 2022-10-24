Vols Wrap Up Fall With Fourth Place Finish at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
The Vols shot 14-under as a team for the weekend at the event, finishing ahead of three top-15 teams.
The event caps off a fall in which Tennessee captured two tournament titles, had two individuals win tournament titles, achieved a top-10 ranking as a team and compiled a 47-9 win-loss record over the course of four fall events.
Freshman Caleb Surratt led the way for the Vols, finishing tied for fifth place—his second top-five finish in his first four Collegiate tournaments.
Surratt carded two out of three rounds under par, finishing 8-under overall. Surratt, the Winner of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate earlier this fall, is set to enter his first spring as a Vol with a team-leading 69.08 stroke average.
Redshirt freshman Lance Simpson was Tennessee’s second-highest finisher, carding a three-round total of 1-over. Simpson tied for 32nd place.
One stroke behind Simpson was Bryce Lewiswho tied for 36th place at 2-over.
Tennessee’s second-best round three score came from Jake Hall, who rebounded from an 8-over round on Saturday to shoot 4-under on Sunday. Hall finished 3-over in total for the weekend with two counting rounds, finishing tied for 41st place.
Evan Woosley-Reed, making his Collegiate debut, tied with Hall in 41st place at 3-over. Woosley-Reed contributed a counting round on each of the three days for the Vols.
Following its four-tournament fall, Tennessee now heads into an over three-month hiatus as a team before teeing off in the spring at the Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Feb. 12-14.
Individual Scores
T5. Caleb Surratt-8
T32. Lance Simpson+1
T36. Bryce Lewis+2
T41. Jake Hall+3
T41. Evan Woosley-Reed+3
Team Leaderboard
1. Stanford, -23
T2. Pepperdine, -22
T2. Georgia Tech, 22
4. Tennessee, -14
5. Georgia Tech (B), -13
T6. Washington, -10
T6. Virginia, -10
8. Texas A&M, -7
9. Alabama, -4
10. Clemson, -3
11. Duke, +1
12. USC, +3
13. East Tennessee State, +4
14. Wake Forest, +14