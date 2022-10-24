Vols Wrap Up Fall With Fourth Place Finish at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

The seventh-ranked Tennessee men’s golf team capped off its successful fall season Sunday, finishing in fourth place as a team at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

The Vols shot 14-under as a team for the weekend at the event, finishing ahead of three top-15 teams.

The event caps off a fall in which Tennessee captured two tournament titles, had two individuals win tournament titles, achieved a top-10 ranking as a team and compiled a 47-9 win-loss record over the course of four fall events.

Freshman Caleb Surratt led the way for the Vols, finishing tied for fifth place—his second top-five finish in his first four Collegiate tournaments.

Surratt carded two out of three rounds under par, finishing 8-under overall. Surratt, the Winner of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate earlier this fall, is set to enter his first spring as a Vol with a team-leading 69.08 stroke average.

Redshirt freshman Lance Simpson was Tennessee’s second-highest finisher, carding a three-round total of 1-over. Simpson tied for 32nd place.

One stroke behind Simpson was Bryce Lewis who tied for 36th place at 2-over.

Tennessee’s second-best round three score came from Jake Hall , who rebounded from an 8-over round on Saturday to shoot 4-under on Sunday. Hall finished 3-over in total for the weekend with two counting rounds, finishing tied for 41st place.

Evan Woosley-Reed , making his Collegiate debut, tied with Hall in 41st place at 3-over. Woosley-Reed contributed a counting round on each of the three days for the Vols.

Following its four-tournament fall, Tennessee now heads into an over three-month hiatus as a team before teeing off in the spring at the Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Feb. 12-14.

Individual Scores

T5. Caleb Surratt -8

T32. Lance Simpson +1

T36. Bryce Lewis +2

T41. Jake Hall +3

T41. Evan Woosley-Reed +3

Team Leaderboard

1. Stanford, -23

T2. Pepperdine, -22

T2. Georgia Tech, 22

4. Tennessee, -14

5. Georgia Tech (B), -13

T6. Washington, -10

T6. Virginia, -10

8. Texas A&M, -7

9. Alabama, -4

10. Clemson, -3

11. Duke, +1

12. USC, +3

13. East Tennessee State, +4

14. Wake Forest, +14