Vols vs. Gonzaga in Legends of Basketball Charity exhibition

Tennessee basketball’s season unofficially gets started Friday night with an exhibition against Gonzaga, billed as the Legends of Basketball Classic, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The 11th-ranked Vols and second-ranked Zags are scheduled for a 9 pm Eastern Time start.

The game is available via pay-per-view with a one-time purchase for $9.99 through InDemand and PPV.com. There will be no radio broadcast for the exhibition game. Proceeds from the Charity contest will go to the McLendan Foundation.



Fans can stream the game live online at PPV.COM or can order the Legends of Basketball Classic on TV through their cable, satellite or telco providers, including Xfinity (channel 1201), Spectrum (channel 2100), Contour, Dish, Verizon Fios, Altice and other leading providers. The Suggested retail price will be $9.99 on all PPV platforms.

In its game notes, Tennessee listed sophomore guard Zakai Zeiglersenior guard Santiago Vescovifive-star freshman wing Julian Phillipssenior Olivier Nkamhoua and senior 7-footer Male Plavsic as its probable starters.



Senior wing Josiah-Jordan James is unlikely to play while continuing his return from an offseason knee procedure.



Gonzaga Returns sophomore guard Nolan Hickmansenior guard Rasir Bolton and senior star forward Drew Timmealongside junior guard Julian Strawther and senior forward Anton Watson.



Tennessee, which hosted Michigan State for a closed-door scrimmage at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, last faced Gonzaga on December 9, 2018, when a group of seventh-ranked Vols upset the top-ranked Zags 76-73 in Phoenix.



Here’s what both coaches said in the lead-up to tonight’s game:



RICK BARNES ON SCHEDULING MICHIGAN STATE AND GONZAGA IN THE PRESEASON



“This time of year, as you’re putting your team together, your biggest thing will be the improvement defensively. It’s hard to maintain the pace we want to play on offense and know that, defensively, it’s hard; there’s no substitutions. You’re trying to build up to 32-, 36-, 40-minute games. What I think we’ll find as much as anything is probably where we are, both offensively and defensively, because we’re going to play against a different type of defense than we normally play. I think we’re going to find out about the news guys, going to be playing different minutes, different roles — Jahmai Mashack, Jonas (Aidoo). We’ll certainly find out a lot about where our freshmen are.”

MARK FEW ON WHAT THEY KNOW ABOUT THIS TENNESSEE TEAM



“Really good. Got a lot of guys back. Had an exceptional defense last year. Probably one of the best in the country. And, the looks of it, some of their guys have really improved offensively. So it should be a really, really great challenge. It will give us a good barometer here early, where we’re at, what we need to continue to work on.”

Go VIP with GoVols247 – One Month for Only $1

MARK FEW ON BALANCING TRYING TO WIN THE GAME VERSUS EXPERIMENTING WITH HIS OWN TEAM



“That’s kind of what these things are for. That’s the beauty of these (exhibition games). Obviously you’re competitive and your guys are competitive and you want to play it as a game. But we’re in the process of working through things and trying to figure out where we can be the most successful. Whether it’s offensively, defensively, lineups, all of that.”

MARK FEW IS SANTIAGO VESCOVI AND ZAKAI ZEIGLER

“Vescovi is an old, tough, veteran kind of guard. Really, really super smart. And Zeigler is just quick on quick. There are going to be some really good challenges for us.”