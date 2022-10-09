Vols top four, ahead of ‘Bama

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Week 6.

The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

