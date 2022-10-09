Vols top four, ahead of ‘Bama
Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Week 6.
The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s Downloadable schedule wallpaper
Ahead of Week 7 games, College Football News released rankings for all 131 FBS teams. Top 25 rankings are listed below and 26-131 can be viewed here.
1
Ohio State
2
Georgia
3
Michigan
4
Tennessee
5
UCLA
6
Alabama
7
Clemson
8
Oregon
9
Be Miss
10
Oklahoma State
11
Penn State
12
USC
13
TCU
14
Mississippi State
15
Wake Forest
16
Kentucky
17
Florida
18
Utah
19
North Carolina State
20
Syracuse
21
Purdue
22
Minnesota
23
Texas
24
Notre Dame
25
Florida State
.