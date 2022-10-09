Vols top four, ahead of ‘Bama

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Week 6.

The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of Week 7 games, College Football News released rankings for all 131 FBS teams. Top 25 rankings are listed below and 26-131 can be viewed here.

1

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

3

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

4

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

5

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

7

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

8

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

9

Be Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

10

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

11

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

12

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

13

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

14

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

15

Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

16

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

17

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

18

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

19

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

20

Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

21

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

22

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

23

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

24

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

25

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

