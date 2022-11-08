Vols stock report after Week 10 of 2022

Did reality set in? Was Tennessee football overvalued? Honestly, it sure looks that way. The Vols looked like they weren’t cut out for the next level in their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Sure, the score only showed 27-13, but anybody who saw what happened knows they lost in a way worse fashion than just two scores.

Lots of clear deficiencies on the Vols were finally exposed as they visited the team that now obviously deserves to be No. 1 in the nation. Just how exposed were they, though, and what does it say about the state of the program going forward with three regular season games left? That leaves lots of questions.

As we get set to break down Tennessee football’s stock, we’ll answer some of those questions specifically. Any part of the Vols can be a stock report, and as always, we’ll look at stocks that are up and down and stocks to buy and sell, but Let’s start with the overall stock report.

Here is a breakdown of Tennessee football’s stock after the Volunteers’ 27-13 loss at the Georgia Bulldogs.

Overall stock report: Falling but still high and now undervalued

There are three ways to look at the public perception of the Vols’ stock. It could be overrated by people who saw the score and didn’t watch the game, as they were blown out in much greater fashion. At the same time, it could be underrated because people who watched the game are overreacting to that blowout.

It could also be just right. Well, as far as the reaction, the narrative that came out was dictated by those who watched it, so conventional wisdom suggests UT wasn’t ready for the moment. As a result, now, despite a falling stock, the Vols are undervalued.

They are still high, as the College Football Playoff rankings will likely include Tennessee football in the top five Tuesday. People are overreacting, though, to UT facing the Defending national Champions on the road. Crowd noise and a few Mistakes kept that game from being closer, so it could go a different way a different time.