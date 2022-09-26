Vols now No. 3 in SEC?

Is Tennessee now the third best team in the SEC?

That’s the question I discussed with 247Sports’ Nick Kosko on Monday’s edition of The College Football Daily — which in this case also got published on The GoVols247 Podcast feed.

A 38-33 win over then-20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium pushed Tennessee from No. 11 to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll, and the Vols now have an open date before traveling down to Baton Rouge to play at LSU on Oct. 8.

Tennessee beating Florida for the first time since 2016 and just the second time in the past 18 years certainly gives the SEC Eastern Division a different look than recent Septembers, especially considering the Gators also lost to Kentucky earlier this month.

How important was Tennessee’s win over the weekend? What does it mean for the pecking order in the SEC moving forward? Are the Vols legitimate contenders for an SEC title? (Admittedly, that’s a tough ask for a team that has to play Georgia and Alabama this season.) How good has Hendon Hooker been? Those are some of the main topics discussed in this episode.

