Vols, Lady Vols moving basketball preseason fan event to Market Square

Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball programs are moving their preseason fan event to Market Square.

On Tuesday Tennessee announced that the Vols and Lady Vols will take over Market Square in downtown Knoxville on Thursday, October 13. The one-hour event is free to attend with on-court action starting at 8 pm Eastern Time. Fans can arrive at 7 pm to start taking photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. There will also be a face-painting station and on-court contests.

The Vols and Lady Vols, who in previous years held the fan event at Thompson-Boling Arena, will compete in skill challenges with fan contests mixed in as well. There will be a brief Fireworks show to conclude the night at 9 pm

Tennessee is encouraging fans to park in the Market Square Garage, State Street Garage or Locust Street Garage, with free access to each after 7 pm

Rick Barnes and his Tennessee team open their new season against Tennessee Tech on November 7, then play Colorado in a neutral-site game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13, a 2 pm Eastern Time start on ESPN. Florida Gulf Coast comes to Knoxville on November 16.

Tennessee will also host McNeese State (November 30), Alcorn State (December 4), Eastern Kentucky (December 7) and Austin Peay (December 21).

The Vols play Maryland on December 11 in New York, play at Arizona on December 17 and host Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 28.

Tennessee will face Butler in the first day of the Battle 4 Atlantis on November 23 on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, with tip-off scheduled for around 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2. On the opposite side of the bracket, Kansas plays North Carolina State at Noon Eastern Time on ESPN, followed by Dayton-Wisconsin at 2:30 ET on ESPN or ESPN2. USC plays BYU at 5 pm ET on ESPN2.

The Vols will play either BYU or USC on the second day, with the tournament giving teams three games over three days.

The game at Arizona is the second game of a home-and-home series that began last December, when a 19th-ranked Tennessee team upset a sixth-ranked and undefeated Arizona team 77-73 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

After opening at Ole Miss, Tennessee hosts Mississippi State on January 3 and plays at South Carolina on January 7. Then its back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt on January 10 and Kentucky on January 14.

The Vols make the return trip to Mississippi State on January 17 and host Georgia on January 25. They’re back on the road February 1 at Florida, host Auburn on February 4, play at Vanderbilt on February 8, then host Missouri on February 11 and Alabama on February 15.

After the February 18 date against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Tennessee goes to Texas A&M on February 21, then hosts South Carolina on February 25 and Arkansas on February 28 before closing at Auburn on March 4.