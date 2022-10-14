Vols, Lady Vols basketball host Market Square Madness preseason event

Vols fans took over Market Square downtown on Thursday, flooding the area with orange and white to see the Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The fan event, dubbed Market Square Madness, was the first preseason fan event hosted by UT since Rocky Top Tipoff was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper – who donated a vintage Tennessee Kellie Jolly jersey – said it was important for the teams to get involved with fans again.

“To me, we have to be accessible to our fans,” Harper said. “They’re such a big part of who we are and what we do, and events like this allow us to showcase personality. So they can see our players are humans, and they are fun and they enjoy the things that other people enjoy. I’m glad that our fans got to see that first-hand.”

The excitement was palpable from fans like Knoxville native James Merrill, who has been a Tennessee fan for 55 years and showed up with his life-size cutout of Vols men’s basketball Coach Rick Barnes. Lifelong UT fan Clayton Looper said the event was a cool opportunity to go see the team and was happy the preseason fan event was restored.

