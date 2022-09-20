Vols in the NFL – Week 2 Update
Football
September 20, 2022
Shy Tuttle had a career day up front for the New Orleans Saints’ defense, highlighting the second week of action for the former Tennessee Volunteers in the NFL.
Tuttle, who started at defensive tackle, made nine tackles in Sunday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The fourth-year lineman also recorded a half-sack and broke up a would-be pass from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
On the other side of the country, Joshua Palmer had his first touchdown reception of the 2022 season, coming on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Brampton, Ontario native now has five career touchdown catches in the NFL.
A full recap of Vols around the league can be found below.
Micah Abernathy—S—Packers
Practice Squad
Derek Barnett – DE – Eagles
Injured reserve
Matthew Butler – DT – Raiders
Did not play
Marquez Callaway – WR – Saints
Did not play
Justin Coleman – DB – Seahawks
Did not play
Morgan Cox – LS – Titans
Recorded seven snaps on Monday night for Tennessee, six being punts and one extra point
Joshua Dobbs – QB – Browns
Did not play
Theo Jackson – DB – Titans
Practice Squad
Ja’Wuan James – OL – Ravens
Injured reserve
Jauan Jennings – WR – 49ers
Had one catch for four yards
Jakob Johnson – FB – Raiders
Did not play
Velus Jones Jr. – WR – Bears
Did not play
Alvin Kamara – RB – Saints
Did not play
John Kelly – RB – Browns
Practice Squad
Jonathan Kongbo – DE – Broncos
Practice Squad
Cade Mays – OL – Panthers
Did not play
Khalil McKenzie – OL – Ravens
Practice Squad
Emmanuel Moseley – CB – 49ers
Made three tackles and had a pass breakup in the 27-7 win over Seattle
Joshua Palmer – WR – Chargers
Caught his fifth professional touchdown and first of the season on Thursday Night Football as he totaled four catches for 30 yards
Cordarrelle Patterson – WR – Falcons
Ran 10 times for 41 yards against the Rams
Jalen Reeves-Maybin – LB – Texans
Did not play
Trey Smith – OL – Chiefs
Started at right guard and saw 88 snaps in a 27-24 win over the Chargers
Cameron Sutton – CB – Steelers
Made his second start and had two tackles and a pass Breakup against the Patriots
Alontae Taylor – CB – Saints
Broke up his first pass as a professional against Tampa Bay
Darrell Taylor – DE – Seahawks
Made the start and had three solo tackles against San Francisco
Shy Tuttle – DL – Saints
Set a new career high in single-game tackles with nine against Tampa Bay. The Saints’ defensive lineman also had 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup in the game
Kendal Vickers – DE – Raiders
Had a strong game for Las Vegas, pulling down four tackles against Arizona