Vols in the NFL – Week 2 Update

Shy Tuttle had a career day up front for the New Orleans Saints’ defense, highlighting the second week of action for the former Tennessee Volunteers in the NFL.

Tuttle, who started at defensive tackle, made nine tackles in Sunday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The fourth-year lineman also recorded a half-sack and broke up a would-be pass from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On the other side of the country, Joshua Palmer had his first touchdown reception of the 2022 season, coming on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Brampton, Ontario native now has five career touchdown catches in the NFL.

A full recap of Vols around the league can be found below.

Micah Abernathy—S—Packers

Practice Squad

Derek Barnett – DE – Eagles

Injured reserve

Matthew Butler – DT – Raiders

Did not play

Marquez Callaway – WR – Saints

Did not play

Justin Coleman – DB – Seahawks

Did not play

Morgan Cox – LS – Titans

Recorded seven snaps on Monday night for Tennessee, six being punts and one extra point

Joshua Dobbs – QB – Browns

Did not play

Theo Jackson – DB – Titans

Practice Squad

Ja’Wuan James – OL – Ravens

Injured reserve

Jauan Jennings – WR – 49ers

Had one catch for four yards

Jakob Johnson – FB – Raiders

Did not play

Velus Jones Jr. – WR – Bears

Did not play

Alvin Kamara – RB – Saints

Did not play

John Kelly – RB – Browns

Practice Squad

Jonathan Kongbo – DE – Broncos

Practice Squad

Cade Mays – OL – Panthers

Did not play

Khalil McKenzie – OL – Ravens

Practice Squad

Emmanuel Moseley – CB – 49ers

Made three tackles and had a pass breakup in the 27-7 win over Seattle

Joshua Palmer – WR – Chargers

Caught his fifth professional touchdown and first of the season on Thursday Night Football as he totaled four catches for 30 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson – WR – Falcons

Ran 10 times for 41 yards against the Rams

Jalen Reeves-Maybin – LB – Texans

Did not play

Trey Smith – OL – Chiefs

Started at right guard and saw 88 snaps in a 27-24 win over the Chargers

Cameron Sutton – CB – Steelers

Made his second start and had two tackles and a pass Breakup against the Patriots

Alontae Taylor – CB – Saints

Broke up his first pass as a professional against Tampa Bay

Darrell Taylor – DE – Seahawks

Made the start and had three solo tackles against San Francisco

Shy Tuttle – DL – Saints

Set a new career high in single-game tackles with nine against Tampa Bay. The Saints’ defensive lineman also had 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup in the game

Kendal Vickers – DE – Raiders

Had a strong game for Las Vegas, pulling down four tackles against Arizona