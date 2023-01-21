Vols’ Caleb Surratt’s second-round golf results

The American Express is taking place Jan. 19-22 at La Quinta Country Club, PGA West (Stadium Course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course in La Quinta, California on the PGA TOUR.

Tennessee freshman Caleb Surratt is part of the field as an amateur.

Surratt finished -4 (T-88) following second-round play. They competed on the PGA West Stadium Course during the second round.

Davis Thompson (-18) is in first place after Friday’s competition. They competed on the Nicklaus Tournament Course in the second round.

John Rahm (-16) is in second place Entering the third round.

Surratt came to Tennessee from Union Academy Charter School in Monroe, North Carolina. He has competed in four collegiate tournaments at Tennessee with an average of 69.08. Surratt was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week on Oct. 5, 2022.