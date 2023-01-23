Vols’ Caleb Surratt’s final golf results

The American Express took place Jan. 19-22 at La Quinta Country Club, PGA West (Stadium Course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course in La Quinta, California on the PGA TOUR.

Tennessee freshman Caleb Surratt was part of the field as an amateur. Surratt finished -7 and did not make the cut.

Jon Rahm (-27) won the 2023 American Express by one shot. Davis Thompson (-26) finished in second place, while Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk (-25) tied for third.

Surratt came to Tennessee from Union Academy Charter School in Monroe, North Carolina.

He has competed in four collegiate tournaments at Tennessee with an average of 69.08. Surratt was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week on Oct. 5, 2022.