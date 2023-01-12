Volpe Joins Duke Football Program

DURHAM – Duke head football Coach Mike Elko announced Thursday that Offensive lineman Dan Volpe has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devil gridiron program.

Volpe will enroll at Duke in January 2023, after transferring from Towson University. He will continue to pursue his undergraduate degree. Volpe started every game along the Offensive line last season for the Tigers and helped block for a rushing offense that averaged 161.1 yards per game and finished second in the CAA in least amount of turnovers lost at 13. For those efforts, he was named a HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American to become the first Towson player to earn freshman All-America Nods since 2016.

A 6-6, 305-pound native of Colts Neck, NJ, Volpe ranked as a top-10 Offensive lineman in the state of New Jersey by NJ.com. He helped lead the Cougars to a 2021 New Jersey South Group IV quarterfinal appearance and the 2020 Shore Conference regular season title. In addition, Volpe collected two-time All-Shore, all-division and all-district honors, including First Team All-Division in 2021.

