Volleyball’s Torri Henry & Leoni Kunz Selected to Women’s Sports Foundation/NBC Sports Female Student-Athlete Mentoring Program

STONY BROOK, NY – Torri Henry and Leoni Kunz of the Stony Brook volleyball team were selected to participate in the 2022-23 Women’s Sports Foundation/NBC Sports Female Student-Athlete Mentoring Program.

Entering its fourth year, the Student-Athlete Mentoring Program is a Collaboration between Women’s Sports Foundation and NBC Sports that is designed to inspire, guide, and support Collegiate female Athletes as they explore potential professional career paths.

The NBC Sports Group employees serve as the program Mentors and represent a diverse range of business functions including legal, finance, sales, marketing, digital, communications, operations, media production, human resources, and information technology.

The student-athletes are exposed to different events and webinars that are centered around different professional skills such as career development, network-building, personal branding, communication, and interviewing skills. NBC Sports employees are paired with each athlete, serving as one-on-one mentors, who share their professional experience, insights, wisdom, and advice on how to navigate the work environment.

Henry, a setter who was fourth in the CAA with 860 assists this past season, is currently a junior studying for her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. The Missouri native was named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and has previously collected conference Honor roll accolades.

“It means a lot to be one of the few student-athletes from around the country to be selected for this program. I think that this opportunity is a huge privilege that I’m definitely going to take advantage of and put my all into!

I think this program can help me build my future in many ways. It’s definitely a chance to learn and increase my knowledge and skills from experienced people, while also being a huge path to expand my professional network. This opportunity can also help provide a vision for my future and assist me in reaching my goals faster,” said Henry.

Knoxville native Leoni Kunz is earning her degree in Business Management from the College of Business at Stony Brook. The junior was also a member of the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and like Henry, has also compiled conference Honor roll awards. Kunz finished her junior campaign second on the team in kills with 276 and 2.76 kills per set. She also added 72 digs and 49 blocks.

“It means the world to me. To have the opportunity to receive the tutelage and mentorship from some amazing business professionals is not something I take lightly. I understand that I wouldn’t be where I am today without the mentorship of my coaches and I’m thrilled to have the chance to grow professionally under my mentor.

I’m looking forward to the opportunity presented to me through this program to expand my network and have the chance to learn from industry professionals. I’m thrilled to improve my interpersonal skills, business acumen, and subsequently to learn what it means to be a good mentor. I hope that I can pay that forward soon,” said Kunz.

The program is composed of 20 student-athletes that participate in 11 different sports, across 13 different Colleges and Universities in Division I and II. Henry and Kunz were the only volleyball student-athletes that were selected for the initiative.

For an inside look at the Seawolves volleyball program, be sure to follow them on facebook, Twitterand Instagram.