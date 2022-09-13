Volleyball’s Shelby Capllonch Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week

Shelby Capllonch

Utah State’shas been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 11. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel.

It is Capllonch’s first time in her career being named USU’s student-athlete of the week.

The native of Honolulu, Hawaii, was named the Tournament MVP and was an all-tournament team honoree at the Oregon State-hosted Asics Invitational as she helped Utah State to the tournament title with wins against Portland State (3-1), Oregon State (3-0) and Portland (3-0).

For the tournament, Capllonch hit .324 (32-9-71) and averaged 3.20 kills per set, to go along with 27 digs, five blocks, five service aces and three assists.

Against the Vikings, she hit .406 (14-1-32) as she posted a double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs. Against the host Beavers, she hit .375 (13-4-24), and against the Pilots, she hit .324 (32-9-71).

Utah State (6-2) Returns to the Wayne Estes Center to host Utah Valley (5-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m

Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

FOOTBALL – Graduate senior safety Hunter Reynolds (South Orange, New Jersey) had a season-high 10 tackles for his first double-digit tackle outing of the season, the third of his USU career and the fourth of his Collegiate career in Utah State’s 35-7 home loss to Weber State last weekend. Reynolds also intercepted his second pass of the season and the third of his career in the third quarter, and had one pass breakup to give him two PBUs on the season and four in his career.

GOLF – Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo (Bogota, Colombia) fired a 2-under 70 in the final round of the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, to finish in fifth place, matching his career-best placing. He finished the tourney at 5-under 211 (72-69-70) for his career-best 54-hole score. Jaramillo carded 15 birdies for the tournament to tie for third in the field of 120 golfers, and he played the par-3 holes at 1-under, which tied for second. As a team, the Aggies placed sixth overall against the 24-team field as they posted a 54-hole score of 5-over 869 (287-290-292).

SOCCER – Senior goalkeeper Diera Walton (Draper, Utah) recorded a total of eight saves across USU’s 2-1 loss at Texas and 1-0 loss at Utah, moving her into a tie for second place all-time in career saves at USU alongside Michaela ( Miller) Hawes. Walton now trails only Megan Mills’ mark of 273 career saves.

MEN’S TENNIS – Senior David Cierny (Zvolen, Slovakia) reached the Finals of the singles second round back draw at the Midland (Texas) Invitational. Cierny defeated Oklahoma’s Baptiste Anselmo in the first round of the main draw in straight sets (7-5, 6-2), before losing to the nation’s No. 19-ranked player, Noah Schachter of Texas A&M (4-6, 4-6). Cierny then moved to the back draw of the event, defeating SMU’s Liam Krall in the first round (7-6 (4), 6-4) and Arizona’s Hiroki Sakagawa (6-3, 6-1) in round two. Cierny narrowly missed winning the back draw finals, losing to the nation’s No. 91-ranked player, Oklahoma’s Mark Mandlik, in three sets (3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (10-8)).

2022-23 America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners

August 29 – Kylee Stokes Volleyball

Sept. 5 – Diera Walton, Soccer

Sept. 12 – Shelby Capllonch Volleyball

