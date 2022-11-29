Volleyball’s Shelby Capllonch Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week

Shelby Capllonch

Utah State’shas been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Nov. 27. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel.

It is the second time in her career Capllonch has been named USU’s student-athlete of the week.

With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.

The native of Honolulu, Hawaii, was named the Mountain West Tournament MVP after leading the Aggies to their first MW Tournament title last week with wins against fifth-seeded New Mexico (3-0) in the quarterfinals, top-seeded UNLV (3- 0) in the semifinals and second-seeded San José State (3-1) in the Championship match.

Against the Lobos, Capllonch hit .424 (18-4-33) with 18 kills, while adding eight digs, three service aces and one block. Against the Rebels, she hit .423 (13-2-26) with 13 kills, while adding five digs, one service ace and one assist.

And against the Spartans, she had eight kills and eight digs, while adding one assist. For the week, Capllonch hit .303 (39-12-89) and averaged 3.90 kills per set.

She also recorded 21 digs, four service aces, two assists and one block, and averaged 4.35 points per set.

Utah State (22-10, 11-7 MW) will make just its fifth-ever NCAA Tournament appearance when the Aggies take on sixth-seeded Arkansas (20-8, 11-7 SEC) on Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 pm (MT), in Eugene, Oregon.

Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Junior guard Steven Ashworth (Alpine, Utah) led the Aggies with a career-high 30 points, including a personal 10-0 run that broke a 77-all tie and propelled Utah State to a 95-85 home win against Oral Roberts last week . In 26 minutes off the bench, Ashworth shot 9-for-11 from the field, including a sizzling 8-for-9 from 3-point range, and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. He tied his career-high with nine made field goals and made a career-high eight 3-pointers. Those 30 points by Ashworth are the most by a Mountain West player this year and the most by an Aggie since Justin Bean scored 32 points against UNLV last year. Ashworth’s eight made 3-pointers are tied for the third-most in a single game in school history. He also dished out four assists and collected one rebound in the win.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Junior guard Tamiah Robinson (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last week as Utah State lost to Ball State (80-55) and USC (79-48). Against the Cardinals, Robinson scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, to go along with six rebounds. Against the Trojans, she scored a team-best 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to go along with four rebounds and one steal.

FOOTBALL – Junior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn (Oxnard, California) had 214 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in Utah State’s 42-23 Mountain West loss at Boise State last weekend. Vaughn had a career-high eight receptions for a career-high 148 yards, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown. He also rushed for 22 yards and one score on four carries, while returning three kickoffs for 44 yards.

2022-23 America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners

August 29 – Kylee Stokes Volleyball

Sept. 5 – Diera Walton, Soccer

Sept. 12 – Shelby Capllonch Volleyball

Sept. 19 – Whitney Lopez, Soccer

Sept. 26 – Sara Taylor, Soccer

October 3 – Camren Todd, Men’s Cross Country

October 10 – Ajani Carter, Football

October 17 – David Cierny, Men’s Tennis

October 24 – McKenzie Hunninghake, Soccer

October 31 – Diera Walton, Soccer

Nov. 7 – Connor Coles, Football

Nov. 14 – Ike Larsen, Football

Nov. 21—Calvin Tyler Jr., Football

Nov. 28 – Shelby Capllonch Volleyball

