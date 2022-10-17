Volleyball’s Schmitt & Martin Earn BIG EAST Weekly Honors

OMAHA, Neb. — Two five-set victories over the weekend helped the Creighton Volleyball team earn a pair of Weekly honors from the BIG EAST Conference. Kiana Schmitt was named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week, while Open Martin was recognized as BIG EAST Freshman of the Week.

It’s the third honor for Martin in the last four weeks, and the first career recognition for Schmitt.

Schmitt hit .407 and averaged 2.70 kills and a league-leading 1.80 blocks per set in 3-2 wins over No. 16 Marquette and DePaul. The Wisconsin native hit .476 and had 11 kills and five blocks in Creighton’s 3-2 win over No. 16 Marquette is Friday. In Sunday’s 3-2 win over DePaul, Schmitt had career-highs with 16 kills and 13 blocks while also hitting .364. Schmitt had at least three blocks in four of the five sets, including the finale, when she had consecutive rejections to help CU take a 10-7 lead it would not surrender. Her 13 blocks tied a DJ Sokol Arena record for blocks in a match that had stood since 2011, and helped Creighton set a school record with 22 blocks overall. It was the most blocks by any BIG EAST team since 2018. Schmitt now leads the BIG EAST with 1.33 blocks per set in league play.

Martin averaged 3.10 kills and 1.40 digs per set while hitting .280 in two wins. She had her best performance of her young career in the win that snapped No. 16 Marquette’s 13-match win streak on Friday, collecting 18 kills and 12 digs on .381 hitting to notch her first career double-double. She had 12 kills in 21 swings during the final three sets as CU pulled off the reverse sweep. She followed that up with 13 kills, two blocks and two digs in a 3-2 win over DePaul. Her 31 kills last week led all BIG EAST freshmen and she remains the only player in the league to rank in the top-nine of both kills per set and hitting percentage in conference matches.

Ranked 21st a week ago, the Bluejays (16-3, 8-0 BIG EAST) will play their next four matches on the road, a stretch that starts at 6 pm Central on Friday at Villanova.