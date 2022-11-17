Volleyball’s Natalie Tyson Named First Team All-SoCon, Gallentine Earns Second Team Honors

SPARTANBURG, SC — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program was represented with a pair of selections on the All-Southern Conference teams as Graduate outside hitter Natalie Tyson earned first team honors while third-year sophomore libero Paige Gallentine was selected to the second team, the league office announced Thursday morning.

The honors mark the first time since 2015 that UTC carried representatives on both the first and second All-SoCon teams. Tyson becomes the first Moc to be selected to the first-team since Kristy Weiser in 2016, while Gallentine is the first UTC libero since Catherine Chason in 2015 to be named to the postseason team.

“I am so proud of Natalie and Paige for their outstanding play on the court,” said first-year UTC head Coach Julie Torbett.

“It has been an Honor for me to Coach Natalie. I needed her to come to UTC and help build this program. I knew everyone would love her as much as I do and she would get to go out as a winner,” added Torbett on the importance of Tyson’s play this season.

Tyson, the reigning SoCon Offensive Player of the Week, finished the regular season second in the SoCon in total kills (415) and fourth in kills per set (3.55). Her total Kills rank 27th in all of NCAA Division I volleyball this season. She is just the third Moc to record 400 or more kills in a season since 2008.

“Paige has been consistent all season and is a fierce competitor. This is a step in the right direction for her and I think she will just continue to improve over the next few years,” Torbett spoke on Gallentine’s honor.

Gallentine, a three-time SoCon Defensive Player of the Week award winner this season, led the SoCon in both total digs (543) and digs per set (4.56). Her total digs rank 22n.d in NCAA DI volleyball this season. Recording 585 digs last season, she is the first Moc to record consecutive 500+ dig seasons since Paula Passmore in 2009 and 2010.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga finishes the regular season as the No. 4 seed and will kick off next weekend’s Southern Conference Tournament against No. 5 Wofford at 11 a.m. ET. This year’s tournament will be hosted by Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Match coverage links will be available leading up to first serve.

2022 All-Southern Conference Volleyball Teams and Awards

Player of the Year – Merry Gebel, Western Carolina, 5th, OH

Rayna Taylor Freshman of the Year – Brianna Cantrell, ETSU, OH

Libero of the Year —Kate Morgan, Samford, So.

Setter of the Year – Caroline Dykes, ETSU, So.

Coach of the Year – Benavia Jenkins, ETSU

All-SoCon First Team

Ali Ruffin, The Citadel, So., OH Lundyn Coffman, ETSU, Sr., MB

Caroline Dykes, ETSU, So., S

Annie Karle, Mercer, Gr., OH

Kenya McQuirter, Samford, R-Jr., OH

Natalie Tyson, Chattanooga, R-Sr., OH

Merry Gebel, Western Carolina, 5th, OH

All-SoCon Second Team

Brianna Cantrell, ETSU, Fr., OH

Gracie Lynn Butler, Samford, So., OH

Lauren Deaton, Samford, Gr., OH

Kate Morgan, Samford, So., LIB

Paige Gallentine, Chattanooga, So., LIB

Sarah Barham, Wofford, Jr., MB

Millie Loehr, Wofford, Jr., MB

All-Freshman Team

Brianna Cantrell, ETSU, OH

Kimani Johnson, ETSU, RS

Whitley Rammel, ETSU, MB/RS

Lauren Haynes, Furman, OH

Lillian Beardsley, Mercer, RS

Greer Golden, Samford, MB

Victoria Hensley, Wofford, S

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA VOLLEYBALL

Follow @GoMocsVB on Twitter & @GoMocsVolleyball is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga volleyball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.