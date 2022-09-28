Volleyball’s Match vs. Concord on October 7th Moved up to 5 PM to Kickoff Homecoming & Family Weekend

Wheeling, W.Va. – On Wednesday, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced a change to the upcoming Homecoming & Family Weekend Schedule. The Wheeling University Volleyball team’s match against Concord on October 7th has been moved up to a 5 PM tip-off inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. Saturday’s game against Glenville State will remain a 4 PM tip-off as the Cardinals continue Mountain East Conference play.

The Wheeling/Concord match will now kick-off the Wheeling Athletics schedule for Homecoming & Family Weekend as they bring Volleyball to the Alma Grace McDonough Center. Wheeling is out to a 3-0 start to conference play after wins over Fairmont State, Frostburg State, and Alderson Broaddus to start the year. In their most recent match, the Cardinals took down Alderson Broaddus 3-0 in a game where 11 different Cardinals finished with kills on the day. With a big stretch of home matches ahead, with three of their next five at home, the Cardinals look to take advantage of playing on their home court in these early matchups in conference play.

Wheeling University Homecoming and Family weekend will begin with two games on Friday, October 7th. Volleyball now starts things off at 5 PM when they take on Concord, followed by Rugby at 7 PM against Notre Dame College. Saturday then sets the stage with four home events on campus and plenty of fun for the whole family. Wheeling Football begins the festivities when they host UNC Pembroke at noon over at Bishop Schmitt Field and the Homecoming King will be crowned. Volleyball is then back in action at 4 PM as they host their second straight MEC contest against Glenville State at 4 PM. The night wraps up with a soccer doubleheader at Bishop Schmitt Field as Women’s Soccer takes on Frostburg State at 5 PM followed by the men at 7:30 PM.

The next Wheeling University Athletic event will be on Friday, September 30th, when Wheeling Volleyball hits the road to take on Notre Dame College at 7 PM.