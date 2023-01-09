Volleyball’s Marcelle Baez-Carlo Named Guaynabo Sports Hall of Fame Outstanding Young Athlete

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO — Chattanooga Mocs volleyball sophomore middle Blocker Marcelle Baez-Carlo was named the recipient of the Guaynabo Sports Hall of Fame (SFDG) Outstanding Young Athlete Award in her hometown of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, last month.

The Guaynabo Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization created to exalt the sports values ​​that have given glory to sports in Guaynabo City. Among its purposes are recognizing the individual merits of those who were either born, adopted or resided in Guaynabo and who dedicated their efforts to the sports and moral improvement of the community.

Baez-Carlo competed with the Guaynabo Mets Volleyball Club before arriving in the Scenic City in addition to representing Puerto Rico at the youth national level. Baez-Carlo represented Puerto Rico at the U-20 Pan American Cup in Peru, the U-18 Pan Am Cup in Mexico and the U-18 World Volleyball Championship in Egypt, among other events.

As a business finance major, Baez-Carlo carries a 3.53 GPA in the Classroom and has been a frequent member on the Dean’s List and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll during her time at UTC. She appeared in 21 matches during the 2022 season and finished third on the team with 0.83 blocks per set average.

MORE ABOUT THE AWARD/ORGANIZATION

The Guaynabo Sports Hall of Fame will exalt and recognize all the outstanding Athletes (men and women) who deserve the recognition and thanks of Guaynabo on their Merit in their dignified and excellent representation, or for contribution, introduction, promotion or exaltation of Sporting and moral flow.

The SFDG has decided to Honor young Athletes every year who have been outstanding not only in sports, but as a student and as an exemplary citizen. The selection has criteria that symbolizes examples as a good student, good athletes, but above all, an excellent human-being who has the Merit to motivate their peers.

