Volleyball’s Kendra Wait Named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Volleyball’s Kendra Wait has been named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week after posting double-doubles in all three matches last week.

Wait averaged 10.87 assists, 4.40 digs, 0.80 blocks and 0.47 kills per set in a 2-1 week that featured three different five set matches.

Wait opened her week with 45 assists, 18 digs and an ace in a 3-2 loss to No. 2 Nebraska. It was the first two sets lost by the Cornhuskers all season, and CU hit .202 against an NU team that led the team in defensive hitting percentage.

In Friday’s 3-2 win over a 7-1 Florida State team, Wait’s career-highs with 59 assists and 36 digs made her the first Bluejay in history with at least 50 assists and 30 digs in the same match. The 36 digs were two shy of CU’s school-record and are tied for the most by any player in the BIG EAST this season.

In Saturday’s 3-2 win vs. Omaha, Wait had 58 assists, 12 digs and six blocks as Creighton hit .293.

Behind the setting efforts of Wait, Creighton posted back-to-back matches with 70 or more kills for the first time since November of 2006, when sets were played to 30 points.

This is the second time that Wait has been named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week, having previously been honored on Nov. 1, 2021.

In addition, Bluejay sophomore Norah Sis was named to the BIG EAST’s Weekly Roll.

Creighton (7-2) closes non-conference play this weekend at the Rice Adidas Invitational II in Houston, Texas. The Bluejays meet Kansas State (8-2) on Saturday at 2 pm before taking on host Rice (8-1) on Sunday at 1 pm CU has won 10 straight neutral-site contests in addition to eight consecutive true road contests.