Volleyball’s Kendra Wait Named Academic All-American

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Volleyball setter Kendra Wait has been named a Second Team Academic All-American, as chosen by College Sports Communicators.

The 2022 Academic All-America® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom.

Creighton is one of six schools with a Women’s Volleyball Academic All-American in each of the past two seasons, joining Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Texas Tech and UCF, but CU and UCF are the only two schools with different honorees each season. Last fall Creighton’s Abby Bottomley was named a First Team Academic All-American.

A sophomore from Gardner, Kan., Wait led the BIG EAST with 11.13 assists per set, good for 13th-best nationally. Directing an offense that ranked eighth nationally in Kills per set, she was the nation’s only player to average at least 11.00 assists and 3.00 digs per set in 2022. Wait is a two-time All-BIG EAST, All-East Region and Honorable Mention All-America choice. She was named All-Tournament Team at three different events this fall.

Wait is the seventh different player in program history to be named an Academic All-American, and first sophomore. The Nursing major owns a 4.00 GPA. She was one of four Bluejays on the All-America ballot after earning Academic All-District Accolades along with teammates Kiara Reinhardt , Kiana Schmitt and Norah Sis .

College Sports Communicators

FIRST TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA

Abby Bottomley – 2021

SECOND TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA

Megan Bober – 2012

Kendra Wait – 2022

Jaali Winters – 2018

THIRD TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA

Emily Greisch – 2006

Taryn Kloth – 2018

Jaali Winters – 2017

Brittany Witt – 2019

2022 Academic All-America ® Volleyball Team NCAA Division I

FIRST TEAM

Name School Yr. GPA Major

Caitie Baird Stanford University Sr. 3.73 Human Biology

Diana Brown (2) Illinois Gr. 4.00/4.00 Molecular & Cellular Biology (UG) / Community Health (G)

Logan Case Western Michigan University Jr. 4.00 French

Logan Eggleston (3)(5) University of Texas Sr. 3.59 Management

Kelley Johnson North Dakota State University Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences

Elizabeth Juhnke University of South Dakota Sr. 3.82 Finance

McKenna Melville (1)(5) UCF Sr. 4.00 Finance

Gina Rivera-Ortiz Tennessee State University Gr. 4.00 Health Sciences

SECOND TEAM

Name School Yr. GPA Major

London Austin-Roark SMU Gr. 4.00/4.00 Management (G)

Kayley Cassaday University of Tulsa Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering

Serena Gray (1) University of Pittsburgh Gr. 3.90/4.00 Applied Developmental Psychology (G)

Iman Isanovic (1) Arizona State University Sr. 4.00 Political Science

Magda Jehlarova Washington State University Sr. 3.74 Management

CC McGraw University of Minnesota Gr. 3.86/3.81 Sport & Exercise Science

Kendra Wait Creighton University So. 4.00 Nursing

THIRD TEAM

Name School Yr. GPA Major

KJ Adams (3) Texas Tech University Gr. 3.95/4.00 Interdisciplinary Studies

Alexis Engelbrecht Iowa State University Jr. 3.8 Criminal Justice

Lena Kindermann Jacksonville State University Gr. 4.00/3.75 English

Elena Oglivie Stanford University Jr. 3.61 Science, Technology & Society

Amber Olson UCF Sr. 3.80 Accounting

Lexi Rodriguez University of Nebraska So. 3.64 Advertising & Public Relations

Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: McKenna Melville, UCF

(1) – 1st team Academic All-America® in 2021

(2) – 2nd team Academic All-America® in 2021

(3) – 3rd team Academic All-America® in 2021

(5) – 2nd team Academic All-America® in 2020-21