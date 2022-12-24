Volleyball’s Kendra Wait Named Academic All-American
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Volleyball setter Kendra Wait has been named a Second Team Academic All-American, as chosen by College Sports Communicators.
The 2022 Academic All-America® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom.
Creighton is one of six schools with a Women’s Volleyball Academic All-American in each of the past two seasons, joining Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Texas Tech and UCF, but CU and UCF are the only two schools with different honorees each season. Last fall Creighton’s Abby Bottomley was named a First Team Academic All-American.
A sophomore from Gardner, Kan., Wait led the BIG EAST with 11.13 assists per set, good for 13th-best nationally. Directing an offense that ranked eighth nationally in Kills per set, she was the nation’s only player to average at least 11.00 assists and 3.00 digs per set in 2022. Wait is a two-time All-BIG EAST, All-East Region and Honorable Mention All-America choice. She was named All-Tournament Team at three different events this fall.
Wait is the seventh different player in program history to be named an Academic All-American, and first sophomore. The Nursing major owns a 4.00 GPA. She was one of four Bluejays on the All-America ballot after earning Academic All-District Accolades along with teammates Kiara Reinhardt, Kiana Schmitt and Norah Sis.
College Sports Communicators
FIRST TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA
Abby Bottomley – 2021
SECOND TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA
Megan Bober – 2012
Kendra Wait – 2022
Jaali Winters – 2018
THIRD TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICA
Emily Greisch – 2006
Taryn Kloth – 2018
Jaali Winters – 2017
Brittany Witt – 2019
2022 Academic All-America ® Volleyball Team NCAA Division I
FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Caitie Baird Stanford University Sr. 3.73 Human Biology
Diana Brown (2) Illinois Gr. 4.00/4.00 Molecular & Cellular Biology (UG) / Community Health (G)
Logan Case Western Michigan University Jr. 4.00 French
Logan Eggleston (3)(5) University of Texas Sr. 3.59 Management
Kelley Johnson North Dakota State University Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences
Elizabeth Juhnke University of South Dakota Sr. 3.82 Finance
McKenna Melville (1)(5) UCF Sr. 4.00 Finance
Gina Rivera-Ortiz Tennessee State University Gr. 4.00 Health Sciences
SECOND TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
London Austin-Roark SMU Gr. 4.00/4.00 Management (G)
Kayley Cassaday University of Tulsa Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Serena Gray (1) University of Pittsburgh Gr. 3.90/4.00 Applied Developmental Psychology (G)
Iman Isanovic (1) Arizona State University Sr. 4.00 Political Science
Magda Jehlarova Washington State University Sr. 3.74 Management
CC McGraw University of Minnesota Gr. 3.86/3.81 Sport & Exercise Science
Kendra Wait Creighton University So. 4.00 Nursing
THIRD TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
KJ Adams (3) Texas Tech University Gr. 3.95/4.00 Interdisciplinary Studies
Alexis Engelbrecht Iowa State University Jr. 3.8 Criminal Justice
Lena Kindermann Jacksonville State University Gr. 4.00/3.75 English
Elena Oglivie Stanford University Jr. 3.61 Science, Technology & Society
Amber Olson UCF Sr. 3.80 Accounting
Lexi Rodriguez University of Nebraska So. 3.64 Advertising & Public Relations
Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: McKenna Melville, UCF
(1) – 1st team Academic All-America® in 2021
(2) – 2nd team Academic All-America® in 2021
(3) – 3rd team Academic All-America® in 2021
(5) – 2nd team Academic All-America® in 2020-21