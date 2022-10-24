Volleyball’s Georgiades Repeats as The American Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – University of Houston junior Kate Georgiades earned her fourth American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors of the season and second in a row, the league announced on Monday.

The Cougars (19-2, 10-0 The American) posted back-to-back wins in the Fertitta Center to maintain first place in The American with an unblemished record at the conference season’s Midway point.

Georgiades posted 49 digs, averaging 6.13 per set, while also adding 58 service receptions and 11 assists during the week.

Starting the week with a 28-dig performance in a five-set win over Wichita State, Georgiades narrowly missed a double-double by adding seven assists to her stat line. On Sunday, in a three-set sweep over Tulsa, Georgiades notched 21 digs, four assists and a service ace to aid the team’s performance.

Jackson also earned a spot on the conference’s Honor roll, posting 33 kills and a .301 hitting percentage in the pair of matches last week.

The Cougars continue a five-match homestand with another pair of matches at home. Starting on Friday, Houston hosts Temple at 7 pm in the Fertitta Center. On Sunday, East Carolina visits to cap the weekend at noon.

