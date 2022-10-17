Volleyball’s Georgiades Named The American Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – University of Houston junior Kate Georgiades earned her third American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors of the season after a pair of strong defensive performances on the road last week, the league announced on Monday.

The Cougars (17-2, 8-0 The American) posted back-to-back sweeps on the road against SMU and Memphis on Friday and Sunday, respectively. It’s the team’s best start through 19 games since another 17-2 start in 1975.

Overall, Georgiades posted 43 digs and 36 service receptions, while also tallying nine assists. She led the team in digs in both matches and has led the match in the category in all but one contest this season.

On Friday, Georgiades finished with 16 digs in the three-set win over SMU, followed by a 27-dig performance at Memphis on Sunday. Her 27 digs are the third most in a three-set match in program history.

UP NEXT

Houston returns home for a five-game homestand starting on Friday, Oct. 21 with the Cougars’ Dig Pink match against Wichita State at 7 pm Fans can get free admission to the match by showing a receipt of a donation of any amount to the Side-Out Foundation at the Box Office.

BUY TICKETS

Fans can purchase Houston Volleyball tickets by calling 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or by clicking here. The 31-match schedule features 14 contests inside the Fertitta Center.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.

– UHCougars.com –