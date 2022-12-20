Volleyball’s Georgiades, Jackson Named to AVCA All-Region Team; Rehr Named Southeast Region Coach of the Year

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team was well represented in the American Volleyball Coaches Association regional awards. Senior Abbie Jackson and junior Kate Georgiades were named to the southeast all-region team, while Head Coach David Rehr was selected as the Southeast Region Coach of the Year.

Jackson has had a record-setting 2022, breaking both the program and conference career records for service aces. Overall this season, she’s tallied 466 kills, averaging 3.76 per set with a .225 hitting percentage. She also recorded 56 aces, 324 digs and 42 blocks. On the national level, the Gig Harbor, Wash., native sits in the top-25 in total points, service aces and attacks.

Georgiades has tallied 678 digs so far this season, including 34 against Tulsa on Nov. 11, which set a new program record for digs in a three-set match. The junior has also added 161 assists and 33 aces this season. Georgiades ranks fifth in the country in total digs, and her average of 5.47 per set is eighth in the nation.

Both Georgiades and Jackson were named AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention last season.

Rehr has led the team to its first conference championship since 1999 and its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2000 in this year’s 30-win campaign. It’s the most wins in a season since 1980, before the NCAA added volleyball when Houston competed in the AIAW. The team also went on a 20-match winning streak, setting a new program best by beating a 17-match streak during the 1994 season.

The Southeast Region includes select teams from the American Athletic, Atlantic Sun, Big South, Southeastern, Southwestern and Sun Belt Conferences. The other teams from The American in the region include Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Tulane and UCF.



UP NEXT

The Cougars battle Stanford, who earned the one-seed in Houston’s region of the bracket and is ranked at #5 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The match will be played on Dec. 8. at approximately 9:30 pm CT on ESPNU.

