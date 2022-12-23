Volleyball’s Georgiades, Jackson Earn All-America Honors from VolleyballMag.com

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball program had two student-athletes earn additional All-America honors, this time from VolleyballMag.com. Junior Kate Georgiades was voted a Fourth Team All-American by the site’s selection committee, while Senior Abbie Jackson earned All-America Honorable Mention accolades.

The selection marks Georgiades’ first career Honor from VolleyballMag, while Jackson received her second, joining another Honorable mention Honor for the 2020 season. Earlier this month, the pair earned Houston’s first All-America honors from the AVCA since 2014, when Kadi Kullerkann was also an Honorable mention selection.

Houston finished the year with a 30-4 record, including a 19-1 mark in American Athletic Conference play. The team captured its first conference title since 1999 and earned its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2000 by claiming The American’s automatic bid.

Georgiades finished the season with 687 digs and averaged 5.41 digs per set, both new career-highs. The totals also rank fifth and fourth, respectively, on the program’s single season lists. The College Station, Texas, native also added 165 assists and 33 service aces in the campaign. She currently ranks sixth nationally in total digs and 11thth in digs per set.

The libero also broke Houston’s three-set digs record during the season, tallying a new program-best 34 digs on Nov. 11 against Tulsa. It was one of two times during the year she posted 30-or-more digs, joining a 33-dig performance at Tulane on Sept. 21.

Jackson ended her season with 472 kills, a .224 hitting percentage and 329 digs. She finished inside the top-100 nationally in eight statistical categories and led the conference in aces and aces per set. The senior tallied 13 double-doubles during the year and recorded double-digit kills 29 times.

During the season, Jackson broke the program’s and The American’s career service aces records, reaching 157 in her four seasons. Her 57 aces this year are the third most in a single season in program history.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.