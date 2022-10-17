Volleyball’s Gallentine Named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, SC – Chattanooga Mocs volleyball sophomore libero Paige Gallentine has been named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week following her efforts last week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Following the honor, Gallentine has now secured the Weekly award for the second time this season and fifth time in her career, tying the most POTW selections in program history (Rachel Evans & Paula Passmore, five). She was named the conference’s defensive player of the week three times last season to become the third Moc in program history to achieve the feat. (Rachel Evans – 1997, Paula Passmore – 2012).

Gallentine posted double digit digs in all three matches during the week after starting off with 23 digs in a 3-2 comeback win at ETSU on Wednesday. She also added five assists and an ace to help beat the Bucs. In Friday’s 3-1 win over The Citadel, Gallentine recorded 19 digs and added five assists and a pair of aces. She finished with 14 digs and two aces during Sunday’s 3-0 sweep over Alabama A&M.

For the season, Gallentine leads the SoCon in digs per set (4.47) and total digs (411). She has also moved into 12th all-time in program history with 1,260 career digs.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga returns to Southern Conference action on Friday and Saturday when it travels to Wofford and Furman, respectively. The Mocs opened league action this season against the Terriers and Paladins at home and defeated both to start 2-0. Match coverage links will be located on the schedule page when available.

