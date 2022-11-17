Volleyball’s Conway Named to All-Conference First Team

NEW ORLEANS – Old Dominion volleyball’s Myah Conway has earned First Team All-Conference honors as the Sun Belt announced its 2022 Volleyball Awards on Tuesday. The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Tuesday’s award marks the first All-Conference First Team selection in program history. A right-side hitter from Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, Conway is the team leader in points (406.5) and kills (345), is tied for second on the team in blocks (75), and also ranks fourth in service aces (20). Currently ODU’s all-time leader with 540 career kills, she scored in double figures 18 times this season while hitting for a .242 percentage. She also posted four double-doubles and was named to the All-Tournament Teams at ODU’s Quest for the Crown and at the VCU Invitational.

This marks the second career postseason honor for Conway after she was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team last season.

The Monarchs (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt) Secured the No. 3 seed out of the league’s East Division for this week’s Sun Belt Conference Championship, which will be played at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. ODU will play at 1 pm EST on Thursday where the team awaits the winner of today’s opening-round match between sixth-seeded Arkansas State and seventh-seeded Georgia State. The Championship final is scheduled for a 2 pm first serve this Sunday, Nov. 20.

Each match of the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+ and fans can purchase tickets online through the Foley Sports Tourism Box Office. Tickets are sold on a daily basis and are $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children ages 12 and under. Students of Sun Belt Conference institutions are admitted free with a valid student ID.

Texas State’s Emily DeWalt was named the league’s Player of the Year while James Madison’s Lauren Steinbrecher garnered Coach of the Year honors. JMU claimed the conference regular-season title and the top seed out of the East after going a perfect 12-0 against Divisional opponents. Texas State finished 11-1 against division opponents to earn the No. 1 seed for the West.

2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Awards

Player of the Year: Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Offensive Player of the Year: Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State

Defensive Player of the Year: Sophie Davis, James Madison

Libero of the Year: Rachel Hickey, South Alabama

Setter of the Year: Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Newcomer of the Year: Emily Jarome, Georgia Southern

Freshman of the Year: Maya Winterhoff, App State

Coach of the Year: Lauren Steinbrecher, James Madison

First-Team All-Sun Belt

Ella Saada, Coastal Carolina

Emily Jarome, Georgia Southern

Sophie Davis, James Madison

Miëtte Veldman, James Madison

Myah Conway Old Dominion

Rachel Hickey, South Alabama

Hannah Maddux, South Alabama

Mia Wesley, Southern Miss

Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State

Amara Anderson, Troy

Tori Hester, Troy

Second-Team All-Sun Belt

McCall Denny, App State

Maya Winterhoff, App State

Lina Perugini, Coastal Carolina

Caroline Dozier, James Madison

Cami Hicks, Louisiana

Lydia Montague, Marshall

Niki Capizzi, South Alabama

Kailey Keeble, South Alabama

Cara Atkinson, Southern Miss

Jada Gardner, Texas State

Lauren Teske, Texas State

Julia Brooks, Troy