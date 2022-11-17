Volleyball’s Conway Named to All-Conference First Team
NEW ORLEANS – Old Dominion volleyball’s Myah Conway has earned First Team All-Conference honors as the Sun Belt announced its 2022 Volleyball Awards on Tuesday. The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Tuesday’s award marks the first All-Conference First Team selection in program history. A right-side hitter from Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, Conway is the team leader in points (406.5) and kills (345), is tied for second on the team in blocks (75), and also ranks fourth in service aces (20). Currently ODU’s all-time leader with 540 career kills, she scored in double figures 18 times this season while hitting for a .242 percentage. She also posted four double-doubles and was named to the All-Tournament Teams at ODU’s Quest for the Crown and at the VCU Invitational.
This marks the second career postseason honor for Conway after she was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team last season.
The Monarchs (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt) Secured the No. 3 seed out of the league’s East Division for this week’s Sun Belt Conference Championship, which will be played at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. ODU will play at 1 pm EST on Thursday where the team awaits the winner of today’s opening-round match between sixth-seeded Arkansas State and seventh-seeded Georgia State. The Championship final is scheduled for a 2 pm first serve this Sunday, Nov. 20.
Each match of the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+ and fans can purchase tickets online through the Foley Sports Tourism Box Office. Tickets are sold on a daily basis and are $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children ages 12 and under. Students of Sun Belt Conference institutions are admitted free with a valid student ID.
Texas State’s Emily DeWalt was named the league’s Player of the Year while James Madison’s Lauren Steinbrecher garnered Coach of the Year honors. JMU claimed the conference regular-season title and the top seed out of the East after going a perfect 12-0 against Divisional opponents. Texas State finished 11-1 against division opponents to earn the No. 1 seed for the West.
2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Awards
Player of the Year: Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Offensive Player of the Year: Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State
Defensive Player of the Year: Sophie Davis, James Madison
Libero of the Year: Rachel Hickey, South Alabama
Setter of the Year: Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Newcomer of the Year: Emily Jarome, Georgia Southern
Freshman of the Year: Maya Winterhoff, App State
Coach of the Year: Lauren Steinbrecher, James Madison
First-Team All-Sun Belt
Ella Saada, Coastal Carolina
Emily Jarome, Georgia Southern
Sophie Davis, James Madison
Miëtte Veldman, James Madison
Myah ConwayOld Dominion
Rachel Hickey, South Alabama
Hannah Maddux, South Alabama
Mia Wesley, Southern Miss
Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State
Amara Anderson, Troy
Tori Hester, Troy
Second-Team All-Sun Belt
McCall Denny, App State
Maya Winterhoff, App State
Lina Perugini, Coastal Carolina
Caroline Dozier, James Madison
Cami Hicks, Louisiana
Lydia Montague, Marshall
Niki Capizzi, South Alabama
Kailey Keeble, South Alabama
Cara Atkinson, Southern Miss
Jada Gardner, Texas State
Lauren Teske, Texas State
Julia Brooks, Troy