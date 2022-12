Volleyball, XC, tennis, field hockey, gymnastics

Here are the 2022 All-Bergen County teams for girls volleyball, cross-country, girls tennis, field hockey and gymnastics, as selected by the coaches.

Girls volleyball

FIRST TEAM

Brookelyn Talmadge, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior

Grace Coughlin, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior

Kalena Stavish, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior

Mia Pimentel, Bogota, senior

Ashanna Caviness, Bogota, senior

Angelina Buhler, Bogota, senior

Cammi Quirk, Ridgewood, senior

Sophia Bell, Tenafly, senior

Taylor Miller, Demarest, junior

Samantha Kranzler, Old Tappan, sophomore

Sabrina Arcilla, Pascack Valley, senior

Alicia Idiculla, River Dell, senior

Bryanna Purisima, Bergen Tech, senior

Ashley Kingsley, Fair Lawn, senior

Coach of the Year: Jeff Koehler, Tenafly

Team of the Year: Immaculate Heart Academy

SECOND TEAM

Emma Evancho, River Dell, senior

Mia Piantino, Pascack Hills, senior

Abby Romero, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior

Eve Roman, Immaculate Heart Academy, sophomore

Taylor Grady, Pascack Valley, senior

Sophia Tapia, Tenafly, junior

Rylie Theuerkauf, Tenafly, senior

Gianna Estevez, Bogota, senior

Riley Sobel, Bergen Tech, senior

Olivia Papp, Holy Angels, junior

Maya Giordano, Old Tappan, junior

Sydney Kropiewnicki, Immaculate Conception, junior

THIRD TEAM

Isabella Bido, Paramus, senior

Natalie Graham, Emerson, senior

Erin McCabe, River Dell, junior

Layla Giordano, Old Tappan, junior

Sierra Addy, Leonia, Senior

Anna Taufield, Tenafly, senior

Meaghan Koehler, Tenafly, senior

Kahlia Content, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior

Erin Fahy, Cresskill, junior

Gabby Imburgia, Fair Lawn, senior

Mia Bonner, Emerson, senior

Boys cross-country

FIRST TEAM

Raffi Buchakjian, Indian Hills senior

Dylan Decambre, Bergen Tech, senior

Ryan Locicero, Don Bosco junior

Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah senior

Paul Maguire, Don Bosco senior

Tadael Mihret, Rutherford, senior

Luke Pash, Ridgewood sophomore

Joshua Tejada, Teaneck junior

Bryce Teto, Paramus, senior

SECOND TEAM

Joseph Capuzzo, Waldwick, senior

Ekuyami Conteh, Fort Lee, senior

Trevor Kane, Ridgewood, sophomore

Aidan Morrow, Hasbrouck Heights, sophomore

DJ Murphy, Ridgewood, junior

Thomas Petrie, Don Bosco senior

Michael Pizzella, Pascack Valley, senior

Jay Ramirez, Pascack Valley, senior

Jackson Vogel, Northern Highlands, senior

THIRD TEAM

Ian Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior

Dylan Guarquila, Hackensack, junior

Deniz Kalkandelen, Indian Hills, senior

Frederik Liljegren, Northern Highlands, junior

Carter Monaco, Northern Highlands, junior

Aaron Ng, Pascack Valley, senior

Ben Raser, Glen Rock, junior

Thomas Rogers, Bergen Catholic, senior

Patrick Tallman, Park Ridge/Emerson, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

James Hughes and Brendan O’Rourke, Bergen Catholic; Adrian Gamarra, Eashaan Maggon, Arham Shah and Sebastian Toro, Bergen Tech; Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield; Ethan Kalajian, Matthew Sands and Ivan Timochko, Demarest; Colin Hall and Brenden Klemm, Don Bosco; Brandon Barretto, Dumont;; Ben Gabler, Glen Rock; Michael McGinnity and Luis Ortiz, Hackensack; Ayaan Modak and Ryan Ober, Hasbrouck Heights; Dan Phillips, Indian Hills; Joshua Gelayder, Leonia; Andrew Kroczynski, Mahwah; Sebastian Anderson, Timothy Cobb and Gabriel Johnson, Northern Highlands; Matt Malora, Old Tappan; Jack Herrington and Peter Priestner, Pascack Hills; Patrick Kurtz, Pascack Valley; Chris Brady, Tommy Koltermann, Jett Lincoln, Jack McKenna and Tom Mevissen, Ridgewood; Lucas Lopez, River Dell; Lucas Cedano, Michael Delgado and Courtney St. Prix, Jr., Teaneck; Michael Forde, Tenafly; Marshall Carver, Waldwick.

Girls cross-country

FIRST TEAM

Christina Allen, River Dell, junior

Allison Courtney, Northern Highlands, junior

Amandine Fernandez, Bogota, senior

Kristen Johnson, Old Tappan, senior

Leanna Johnston, IHA, senior

Amelia Keogh, Ramapo, junior

Kate Meeks, Old Tappan, junior

Zoe Merryman, Mahwah, senior

Cellina Rabolli, Ridgewood, junior

Autumn Ritter, Northern Highlands, junior

SECOND TEAM

Brianna Braver, Ramapo, senior

Mary Daclan, Paramus, sophomore

Lily Dipple, Demarest, senior

Rebecca Maclaren, Northern Highlands, junior

Sadie Meloro, Northern Highlands, freshman

Rachel Mills, River Dell, senior

Avery Sheridan, Ridgewood, senior

Danielle Tilp, Cresskill, senior

THIRD TEAM

Micaela Chamberlin, Ramapo, sophomore

Sophie Cheesman, Tenafly, junior

Ayla Cooke, Ridgewood, sophomore

Farrah Dello Russo, Northern Highlands, sophomore

Sarah Dickson, Paramus Catholic, senior

Eva Jacqueline, Ridgewood, senior

Eilat Kissil, Ridgewood, sophomore

Rowan Leddy, Old Tappan, junior

Summer Myhren, Indian Hills, sophomore

Team of the Year: 1-2: Old Tappan

Coach of the Year: Joel DeStaso, Northern Highlands

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyla Groh, Becton; Nicole Lesiczka and Isabella Marinaccio, Bergen Tech; Isabel Michel, Bogota; Leah Fedouchik, Cliffside Park; Maya Gueguen, Demarest; Sarah Lynch and Katelyn Reuter, Dumont; Razil Fernandes, Dwight-Englewood; Diana Valentini, Fort Lee; Lily McNair, Glen Rock; Mackenzie Bua and Lexi Powers, Hasbrouck Heights; Federica Zazzali, Holy Angels; Meaghan Keating, Reagan Scarpelli, Marcelle Seckin and Emily Wunsch, IHA; Annelise Barney, Camryn Finn, Alyssa Maybeck and Kayla O’Neil, Indian Hills; Alexandra Klanke, Mahwah; Margaret Bainbridge, Northern Highlands; Ariana DeNicola, Old Tappan; Hana Weisinger, Paramus; Sophie Walder, Park Ridge/Emerson; Irene Antonopoulos and Taylor Spence, Pascack Valley; Carly Griffin, Brianna Potaki and Anna Wezner, Ramapo; Madison Sovak, Ramsey; Katie Adams, Olivia Favieri, Lola Jacqueline and Ciara Taylor, Ridgewood; Sarah Cookson, River Dell

Girls tennis

SINGLES FIRST TEAM

Stephanie Yakoff, Fort Lee, senior

Erin Ha, Holy Angels, senior

Victoria Gazda, Bergen Tech, junior

Yahli Noy, Demarest, senior

Phoebe Devine, Ridgewood, sophomore

DOUBLES FIRST TEAM

Elizabeth Ring, junior, and Caroline Baker, junior, Ramapo

Ashley Weil, junior, and Olivia Domski, junior, Bergen Tech

Ella Oaten, senior, and Mia Custodio, freshman, Holy Angels

SINGLES SECOND TEAM

Britney Lee, Ridgefield Park, freshman

Isabella Cardinal, Fort Lee, sophomore

Priyanka Khubani, Demarest, junior

DOUBLES SECOND TEAM

Isabella Jordon, senior, and Millie Diamond, senior, Ridgewood

Kay Considine, junior, and Zoe Han, junior, Tenafly

Connie Yeo, senior, and Brianna Variya, senior, Old Tappan

SINGLES THIRD TEAM

Izzie Benedict, Pascack Hills, senior

Megan Yi, Tenafly, senior

Alexis Ban, Pascack Valley, senior

Leah Rimland, Northern Highlands, senior

Norah Park, Holy Angels, freshman

Amanda Galante, Bergen Tech, senior

DOUBLES THIRD TEAM

Sophie Mendolia, senior, and Josephine Amerio, senior, Immaculate Heart

Niki Feiner, freshman, and Haley Chroman, senior, Demarest

Catherine Corrado, senior, and Christina Ahn, senior, Northern Highlands

Field hockey

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Sarah Batenhorst, Northern Highlands, senior

Belle Bennett, Northern Highlands, senior

Alexa Birch, Northern Highlands, sophomore

Madi Stitz, Ramsey, junior

Elizabeth Urban, Westwood, senior

DEFENSE

Shannon Arber, Northern Highlands, sophomore

Kate Pedicano, Northern Highlands, senior

Emerson Schoening, Ramsey, junior

Kathryn Kriz, Ramsey, junior

Marisa Schoenberg, River Dell, senior

UTILITY: Ellie Hudson, Ramsey, senior

GOALIE: Taylor Summers, Ramsey, junior

Team of the Year: Northern Highlands

Coach of the Year: Jess Rickershauser, River Dell

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Leah Hong, Dwight-Englewood, sophomore

Bianca Aliano, Ramsey, junior

Kylie Hay, River Dell, senior

Madeline Augsbach-Thomas, Westwood, senior

Melissa Brennan, Old Tappan, senior

DEFENSE

Isabella Gilmour, River Dell, senior

Jenna Livathares, Northern Highlands, sophomore

Elizabeth Lobo, Northern Highlands, junior

Carly Simmel, Northern Highlands, senior

Ava Palminteri, Westwood, senior

UTILITY: Caroline Burmaster, River Dell, senior

GOALIE: Shay McGee, Old Tappan, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia O’Donnell, River Dell, senior; Olivia Sciancaleopre, Westwood, senior; Abby Sardo, Northern Highlands, junior; Kaitlyn Siek, Old Tappan, senior; Caroline Larsen, Ramsey, senior; Beatrice Gouverneur, Dwight-Englewood, senior; Haylin Roth, Demarest, junior.

Gymnastics

FIRST TEAM

All-Around: Shayna Braver, Ramapo, sophomore

All-Around: Marin Lai, Ramapo, senior

All-Around: Carlin Fatuova, Indian Hills, junior

All-Around: Sami Seidman, Ridgewood, junior

Vault: Noor Rabah, Ramapo, senior

Bars: Lindsay Thompson, Indian Hills, junior

Beam: Audrey Larson, Ridgewood, senior

Floor: Hana Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior

SECOND TEAM

Vault: Hannah Gazzini, Ridgewood, senior

Vault: Kiera Jennings, Pascack, sophomore

Bars: Molly Notaro, Ridgewood, freshman

Bars: Abigail Urbaez, Ridgewood, junior

Beam: Emerson Witarak, Ridgewood, sophomore

Beam: Sarah Quadrini, Indian Hills, sophomore

Floor: Morgan DeLeo, Ramapo, freshman

Floor: Clara Marotta, Ridgewood, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Angelique Mitchell, Tenafly, senior; Dylan Golden, Tenafly, junior; Isabelle Saume, Pascack, freshman; Meghan Greve, Pascack, sophomore; Madison Whalen, Indian Hills, junior; Abigail Puskas, Indian Hills, junior; Cara Boyce, Holy Angels, sophomore; Skylar Chen, Ridgewood, sophomore; Talia Hutchinson, Ridgewood, senior; Joud Rai, Ramapo, senior; Madeline Travers, Ramapo, junior.

Coach of the Year: Michelle Markowski, Ramapo