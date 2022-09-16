Volleyball Wraps up Non-Conference Schedule with Home Match at Tiffin

Wheeling, W.Va. – During the first three weeks of the season, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (5-6, 0-0) took on some of the toughest teams across the country in their three tournaments. On Saturday, the Cardinals wrap up their non-conference schedule when they host Tiffin at 2 PM. Wheeling looks to even its overall record as they play their final tune-up before the start of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play on Tuesday night.

Last week, the Cardinals hosted eight matches in a two-day stretch when they hosted the annual Wheeling Invitational. Wheeling took on four Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) teams during that stretch and went 3-1 in the four matches. They began the tournament against Clarion as they battled to a five-set classic before falling 3-2. They knew they would have to fight back, and they did just that, coming back that night and sweeping Millersville 3-0. On the second day, they hosted Slippery Rock and Shippensburg and swept away day two with back-to-back 3-0 wins. The Cardinals improved their record to 5-6 overall and gained some momentum as they move towards conference play.

Leading the way for the Cardinals on the front line have been Allonda Watkins and Tylah Yeomans , and both are coming off strong weekends. Watkins is the Defending MEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, presented by The Healthplan, and finished with 56 kills on 90 total attacks for a .521 hitting percentage. She also picked up 22 total blocks during the weekend, including a career-high 11 block assists in the match against Slippery Rock. Yeomans added a team-high 59 kills over the weekend and currently leads the Cardinals’ offense with 152 kills this season, doubling her output from last season.

On the defensive side of things, it has been a joint effort by the Cardinals back line, producing big plays to help set up their offense. Berit Jones has led the way as of late and picked up 73 Digs over the weekend. Jones has had 15 or more Digs in each of her last four matches and has been over the 20-dig mark four times this season. Riley Kindall who has had her own share of success on the Offensive side of the ball, had a career-high 17 digs against Clarion and is currently second on the team with 101 digs this season.

As the Cardinals head into their conference schedule next week, they look to be at .500 when they head to Fairmont State on Tuesday. With one more match left in the non-conference schedule, the Cardinals sit with the fourth best record in the MEC behind Frostburg State, West Liberty, and Fairmont State. However, as they get into the conference portion of their schedule, they look to climb their way back to the top of the standings as they chase down another MEC Tournament playoff berth. They will look to clean some things up in their final non-conference match as they start preparing for Fairmont State on Tuesday.

The Matchup

The Cardinals and Dragons will meet for the sixth time in program history on Saturday, with the Cardinals leading the all-time series with a record of 4-1. However, it will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2017 season and Wheeling will be looking for their first win against the Dragons since 2009 when they beat them at home. In their most recent meeting, Tiffin would pick up a 3-1 win breaking the Cardinals five-year plus home winning streak.

In that match, former Cardinal Haley Kramer led the way with 15 kills while Maddy Smyth and Cassie Meyers each added 12 kills. On the defensive side, former Cardinals Audrey Francis and Stephanie Sylvester led the way with 18 and 14 digs, respectively. The Cardinals look to avenge that loss and get back to their winning ways before conference play.

The Details

Opening tip-off for Saturday’s match is scheduled for 2 PM inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. You can watch the match live by clicking HERE or follow along with Live Stats by clicking HERE.