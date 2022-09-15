Volleyball Wraps Non-Conference at Bulldog Brawl.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball travels to Indianapolis for the final non-conference games of the season. The Tigers are participating in the Bulldog Brawl where they will face Ohio University and Butler University on Friday, Sept. 16, and Central Michigan University Saturday, Sept. 17.

The match against Butler will be streamed on the Butler Athletics YouTube page Friday afternoon.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou leads Ohio 2-1 in the all-time series. Its most recent appearance came in 2018 when the Tigers defeated the Bobcats 3-1.

The all-time series between Mizzou and Butler is tied at 1-1. The Tigers face the Bulldogs for the first time since 2015 where they won 3-1.

Mizzou meets Central Michigan for the first time since 1989 and just the second time ever. They fell 3-1 in the only previous meeting.

MIZZOU NOTABLES

Mizzou outpaced K-State in total blocks 16-10 in its last match, making it the seventh-straight this season the team has recorded seven-or-more rejections.

After posting nine kills against K-State on Wednesday, Kaylee Cox leads the Tigers in total kills this season with 95.

Leandra Mangual-Duran recorded 19 digs Wednesday at Kansas State for a team-leading 106 on the season.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS