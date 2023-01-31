Volleyball World Transforms Trash into Treasure for Unique Trophy

Volleyball World, Ogilvy Amsterdam’s global client Unveiled the most valuable Trophy at the Finals of the 2022 Beach Pro Tour in Doha. Made not from gold or silver but something far more significant – recycled plastic from the beaches that volleyball is played on.

Created by Ogilvy Amsterdam, the campaign makes a poignant statement on the impact pollution has on the world’s beaches and oceans that sees 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the seas each year, according to the Ocean Conservancy.

“We love the beach – it’s our home. It’s where we come together, compete, play and socialize,” says Finn Taylor, Volleyball World CEO. “This new trophy, made entirely from recycled beach plastic, symbolizes the need to act. It is our first step to tackle beach pollution, which will see beach clean-up events where we Rally players and fans around a common goal to block pollution from Entering our oceans.”

Aligning closely with the values ​​of sports fans, the campaign sets Volleyball World up to build out a larger ESG campaign, Uniting players and fans.

“This Trophy is more than a symbol of achievement it represents hope and innovation. By repurposing plastic trash found on the beaches where volleyball is played, we not only reduce waste, but also create a true Trophy for champions,” says Tolga Buyukdoganay, executive creative director at Ogilvy Amsterdam.

Representing the dynamic nature of volleyball, the Trophy is sculpted with flowing curves and a sense of movement. The color scheme represents the natural elements of the sport, the sand and the sea. It is designed by The New Raw, a design firm that specializes in transforming plastic waste into meaningful products that are 100 per cent circular.

Sara Hughes and teammate Kelly Cheng claimed the top spot in the Women’s competition as first-ever Beach Pro Tour champions.

“I think it’s so important to take care of our beaches especially as we’re out there every day training on it. Whenever Kelly and I see a piece of trash on the sand we throw it away, so this Trophy is a great reminder to keep out beaches clean; it’s our livelihood and we love it so much,” said Sara Hughes.

On the men’s side, the number one team in the world and reigning world and Olympic Champions Anders Mol and Christian Sorum added the first Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Champions title to their impressive showcase of trophies and medals.

“For us in Norway the environment is a really big thing; recycling is part of our habit so that we can take care of our beautiful country,” said Anders Mol. “Therefore, it’s nice that the winners’ trophy is made of recycled plastics collected from the beach. It’s not only pretty cool but it’s an important message and hopefully many can learn from this around the world.”