Volleyball Wins Twice to Take Home RIT Tournament Title

Rochester, NY (October 1, 2022) – First-year Abby Weise totaled 22 kills in two matches leading the DeSales University volleyball team to two wins on Saturday and three for the weekend taking home the RIT Tournament championship.

Match #1 (W/3-0 vs. Bard)

The Bulldogs dominated Bard hitting .507 for the match with just six hitting errors to sweep by scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-17.

Sophomore Mykenah Calder and senior Austen Brewer each led the way with nine kills and no errors hitting .600 and .692 for the match. Sophomore Paige Lewis had six kills, sophomore Samantha Worontzoff had five kills, and Weise had five kills in the win.

Senior McKenzie Brady totaled six aces and 10 digs, junior Grace Grandinetti had five aces and 13 assists, and Weise added four aces. First-year Peyton Porterfield handed out 17 assists.

Match #2 (W/3-1 vs. RIT)

DSU took the first set 25-21, winning three straight points tied at 16 to pull away. After RIT took the second set, the Bulldogs dominated the end of the third set, winning 25-16, after breaking a tie at 12 winning 13 of the last 17 points of the set.

In the fourth set, DeSales trailed 18-10 before winning 10 of the next 12 points to tie the set at 20. RIT won the next four points to take a 24-20 lead, but the Bulldogs rallied for six straight points to close out the match, 26-24.

Weise dominated RIT with 17 kills and hit .448 for the match. She added 13 digs and three aces.

Calder finished with 14 kills, hitting .414, and added six aces and 13 digs.

Worontzoff and senior Diane Pugay each had six blocks, Brady totaled 11 digs, Grandinetti had 21 assists, and Porterfield handed out 19 helpers.

DeSales is back in action on Wednesday when they travel to King’s College for MAC Freedom action beginning at 7:00 pm.