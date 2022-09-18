Volleyball Wins Finale At Butler

Next Match: Ball State 9/23/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 23 (Fri) / 6 pm Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS – A win and a loss to conclude Central Michigan volleyball’s nonconference track.

The Chippewas completed Butler’s Bulldog Brawl on Saturday, losing in the afternoon in straight sets to Missouri before taking down the hosting Bulldogs in the same fashion at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Chippewas enter Mid-American Conference play 7-4. They entertain Ball State on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. Ball State, which won the MAC West Division in 2021, is 8-4 after falling to No. 10 Purdue in straight sets on Saturday.

Despite falling to Missouri just hours prior, the Chippewas got right back into it and defeated Butler (6-6), 25-14, 25-16 and 25-18. CMU did not trail by more than two the entire way and led by as many as seven in each set.

Missouri (7-3) maintained the lead through the first two sets as the Chippewas fell, 25-23 and 25-20. CMU found itself in a 7-3 deficit early in the third set but took 12 of the next 16 points for a 15-11 lead.

Although the Chippewas led, 20-16 at the Tigers’ second timeout, Missouri completed the sweep with the final nine of 11 points of the match, winning 25-22.

Anna Erickson led the Chippewas with 20 kills on the day, 11 of which came against the Tigers. Mallory Hernandez followed with 17, while Natalia Regiment who led against Butler with 10, finished with 15 total.