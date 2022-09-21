Volleyball wins 3 out of 4 at Ohio Invitational

UW Oshkosh volleyball duked it out with four other teams in the Ohio Northern University Invitational last Friday and Saturday, winning three out of four games.

They began Friday afternoon with a 3-2 win against Muskingum University and followed up with another win of 3-1 against DePauw University. When competing against the Muskingum Muskies, a team ranked ninth nationally in their hitting, UWO had their opponents at a season-low hitting percentage of .148.

The win against DePauw was the first of its kind, as the Titans hadn’t played them before. Riley Kindt’s performance was a highlight of the match, with a .5 hitting percentage and 11 kills with only 20 swings.

Their first match Saturday ended in a 3-1 win against Denison University, another first-time Oshkosh opponent. Over the match, the Titans had a season-high .328 hitting average, in large part due to their .700 in the second set.

Their only loss was against the host, Ohio Northern University. This was Ohio North’s 28th consecutive home win. The Titans gave them tough competition, the teams neck-and-neck, until Ohio North took hold at the halfway point.

Over the weekend, the Titans showed off great stats, and exceptional plays.

The Titans took on UW-Platteville on Wednesday. Scores are available online.

The Titans will play in the North Park University Invitational on Friday.