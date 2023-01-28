VOLLEYBALL: Wilson, Tyler added to Indoor, Beach Volleyball staff | SLU Lions

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Indoor & Beach Volleyball head Coach Jeremy White has filled out his coaching staff, adding Collin Wilson as his associate head Coach and Allison Byler as Assistant coach, starting with the upcoming 2023 beach volleyball season.

Wilson, a native of Conway, SC, comes to Southeastern from Coastal Carolina University where he served as the Assistant Beach Coach and director of volleyball operations for the past two seasons. Last season, he also served as a head coach at a high school while still working at Coastal.

His coaching career started in the summer of 2019 as a Volunteer Assistant at both Cal State-Northridge and with the USA Beach Volleyball National Team while also serving as an Assistant Coach with LA Beach.

In the fall of 2020, they moved to Eugene, Ore. where he worked as an Assistant Coach at the University of Oregon for the beach volleyball team. From there, they went to Coastal Carolina.

“I feel that Collin brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our programs,” said SLU head volleyball Coach Jeremy White, “as well as a new perspective that I feel can add to our already successful programs. Collin is also a Relentless recruiter, someone who is willing to get out often and do the gritty work I feel it requires to bring in the type of Athletes that have made us successful to this point. He’s coached for successful beach programs and I believe he will help take our beach program to the next level.”

Wilson graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2019 with a degree in sports and entertainment management.

Byler, an Augusta, Ga. native, comes to SLU after completing her Masters at Morehead State where she also served as the Eagles volleyball team’s operations manager since July 2021. Morehead State won a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season Championship this past season.

A two-year letter winner at Spartanburg Methodist College before finishing her undergraduate at the University of Georgia, Byler has been involved in coaching at either youth Camps or on the high school level since 2016. She even helped found a foundation for sport Camps in Kenya.

Her first foray into college coaching came in January 2021 when she joined the University of South Dakota as a Volunteer Coach where she helped guide the Coyotes to a Summit League Championship and NCAA Tournament berth during the spring 2021 indoor season, her Lone season in Vermillion. After working Camps that summer at Kentucky and Purdue, she went to Morehead State.

“Allison comes to us from two very successful mid-major programs that value people in a way that is similar to our own culture,” continued White. “I think her work ethic and ability to connect with people made her an ideal candidate to assist us as we continue to develop the whole athlete that can be both successful on the court and in life. Her ability to build great relationships with the teams she’s Assisted on is an ideal quality for both a Coach and recruiter.”

Byler earned her Bachelor’s in sports management from Georgia in 2021 and will get her masters, also in sports management, from Morehead State this spring.

