Volleyball: Willmar star is a Minnesota Ms. Volleyball finalist – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — Sydney Schnichels is one of five Finalists for the 2022 Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball Award.

Schnichels, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter for the Willmar Cardinals, joins Ava Blascziek of Lakeville North, Sydney Jaynes of Northfield, Leah Jones of Marshall and Kate Thibault of Watertown-Mayer as the other finalists.

It’s given out by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association to the “top senior volleyball player in Minnesota based on the entirety of her volleyball career,” according to a press release from the MVCA.

The Winner will be announced at the state tournament Banquet on Tuesday at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Schnichels finished her career with 121 matches played, 1,291 kills, 150 blocks, 97 service aces and 689 digs in five years on the varsity. During that time, Willmar compiled a 97-28 record, including 24-4 this season.

She’s a University of Minnesota Recruit who was a three-time All-Central Lakes Conference selection and two-time CLC player of the week. She’s also a two-time West Central Tribune All-Area pick and a two-time Class AAA all-state selection.

She was on the 2022 JVA All-National Team and is an AAU Academic All-American. She’s a five-star recruit, according to Volleyball Recruiter, a national website, and is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota and 22nd overall by PrepDig.com. She’s the nation’s No. 20th best player, according to PrepVolleyball.com.

Willmar senior Sydney Schnichels looks on after attacking the ball during a non-conference match against Marshall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Blaszciek is aa setter who has committed to Division I Temple University.

Jaynes is an outside hitter headed to the University of Tennessee.

Jones, an outside hitter, will play at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.

Thibault is a libero headed to the University of Oregon.