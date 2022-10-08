Volleyball: Willmar goes 2-0 in Day 1 of STMA Invite – West Central Tribune

ST. MICHAEL — Wilmar opened play in the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational by beating Woodbury 25-17, 26-28, 15-11.

Ellery DeBoer had 26 set assists and Sydney Schnichels had 17 kills, 13 digs and two service aces. Gretchen Volk added eight kills and 16 digs and Hannah Stark had four service aces and seven digs.

The Cardinals, ranked second in the state in Class AA, then beat Pequot Lakes 25-16, 25-20.

Schnichel added 14 kills and five digs. DeBoer had 22 set assists and Stark, Schnichels and Volk all had five digs. Stark also had four service aces.

Willmar’s play in the 32-team tournament continues Saturday at 10:45 am against St. Michael-Albertville. The Cardinals are one of the top-eight teams.

Willmar 2, Woodbury 1 (25-17, 26-28, 15-11)

Willmar 2, Pequot Lakes 0 (25-16, 25-20)

How Area Teams Fareed

Willmar

Serving (aces): Hannah Stark 8, Sydney Schnichels 3, Allie Rosendahl 3, Brielle Ogdahl 2 … Set assists: Ellery DeBoer 48, Stark 4, Schnichels 2, Rosendahl 1 … Hitting (kills): Schnichels 31, Gretchen Volk 12, DeBoer 4, Ogdahl 7, Lauren Dirkes 2 … Blocking (aces): Lauren Dirkes 2, Dena Mathison 2, Deboer 1 … Digs (5 or more): Stark 12, Schnichels 18, Volk 21, Rosendahl 10