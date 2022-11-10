Volleyball: Willmar Cardinals star has a moment of reflection – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — Standing up at the stage during the state volleyball tournament banquet, Willmar senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels felt she had a “pretty good” shot of being honored as Minnesota’s Ms. Baden Volleyball is Tuesday.

Moments later as Schnichel’s nerves built up with all eyes on her, she heard her name be announced. Her parents, grandparents, former Willmar head Coach Traci Grussing and current Cardinals head Coach Leah Brogdon were all in attendance at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul to celebrate.

“(At that moment), I reflected on everything that it’s taken to get here — all the hard work,” Schnichels said. “My Younger self would be really amazed. … This was an amazing way to end and I’m so thankful that it ended this way.”

The American Volleyball Coaches Association also named Schnichels as an AVCA First Team All-America member Wednesday.

“That means a lot,” Schnichels said of the national recognition. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, so seeing the Awards come in makes me feel that all that hard work was worth it. I’m just thrilled.”

Willmar junior Sydney Schnichels prepares a serve during the Section 2AAA Championship match Nov. 4 against Marshall at Marshall High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Schnichels holds the freshman, junior and senior records at Willmar for most kills in a single season. She leaves the program as a mentor and the all-time leader in kills with 1,324.

“Sydney’s a very good role model and a class act. She is very humble,” Brogdon said. “She was a very good mentor for the Younger girls. She goes, ‘I know what it feels like to be the Younger one playing with the older girls and I just want to help them out as much as I can.’ It says a lot about her character.”

It wasn’t until Schnichels put pen to paper at Willmar’s signing day Wednesday that it hit her that she will be attending the University of Minnesota. She plans to continue her volleyball career there and is currently undecided on her major but plans to focus on a business-related field.

“It clicked for me when I signed the paper, put it down, and looked at it,” Schnichels said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. It’s actually happening.'”

Cardinals senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels puts the ball into play during the Dig Pink: Play for a Cure match against New London-Spicer on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Schnichels is the second Willmar athlete this season, and third ever, to achieve such recognition at the state-level.

Cardinals’ boys soccer senior defender Kadar Muhumed was 2022’s “Mr. Soccer” For Class AA. Chad Carlson won the Inaugural “Mr. Minnesota High School Wrestler” award in 1990.

Schnichels will attend the 2023 Under Armor Next All-America match on Jan. 2. Then she will move into her dorm at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 13 to compete with the Gophers in spring practice.

“Sydney is a great volleyball talent and we are so glad she chose to stay close to home,” Gophers head Coach Hugh McCutcheon said in a statement. “She knows how to work hard and she makes those around her better. She’s a great addition to our program.”