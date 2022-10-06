Volleyball Welcomes Xavier and No. 21 Creighton in BIG EAST Home Opener

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence College volleyball team is set to host Xavier University on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 pm in their BIG EAST home opener before welcoming No.21 Creighton University on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m

VS. XAVIER

VS. CREIGHTON

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars head into the weekend with an overall record of 8-8 (0-4 BIG EAST). Providence most recently faced DePaul and No. 19 Marquette on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The Friars dropped a four set match to the Blue Demons before falling to Marquette in straight sets.

Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) continues to be an Offensive asset for the Friars as the sophomore middle Blocker Ranks second in the BIG EAST in hitting percentage. She is hitting .349 through 63 sets. Grant has notched 113 kills so far this season, including 10 in conference play. The middle Blocker leads the team in blocks, with 50 block assists and six Solo blocks on the season.

Brielle Mullally ( Garden Grove, Calif.) leads the Friars in points with 190.5, averaging 3.02 points per set. Mullally has remained an all-around player for Providence through conference play after recording 50 assists, 32 kills, 28 digs, six service aces and five block assists across four matches. The senior currently ranks fourth in the BIG EAST in service aces per set (.41).

Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY), the Friars’ defensive specialist, has also been a key player for the Friars. Taylor leads Providence in digs (313) and her 4.97 digs per set ranks third in the BIG EAST. The graduate student has also added 72 assists and ranks fourth in the BIG EAST in service aces per set (.39) and has totaled 26 this season.

Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) currently leads the Friars in blocks in conference play after recording 16 block assists and two Solo blocks. The senior is second on the team in overall blocks with 55 on the season. Rudich’s .35 service aces per set ranks eighth in the BIG EAST.

SCOUTING THE MUSKETEERS… Xavier enters this weekend with a 3-1 BIG EAST record and is 10-4 overall. The Musketeers went 1-1 last weekend as they fell to Creighton in straight sets on Sept. 28 before getting the 3-2 edge over Butler at home on Oct. 2.

Senior Brooklyn Cink leads the team in kills with 163. Cink earned a BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll nod on Sept. 26 after adding 18 kills, three total blocks, four service aces and 22 digs in BIG EAST Opening Weekend.

Senior Carrigan O’Reilly currently ranks seventh in the BIG EAST in assists per set (7.58), tallying a team-best 432 on the season. O’Reilly is third on the team and second on the team in digs (155).

Sophomore Lucia Corsaro’s 4.21 digs per set ranks sixth in the conference. Corsaro leads the team with 219 digs on the season, 61 of which she added in conference play.

SCOUTING THE BLUEJAYS… The nationally ranked Creighton Bluejays enter the weekend ranked second in the BIG EAST after posting a 12-3 overall record (4-0 in the BIG EAST). The Bluejays have won each of their BIG EAST matches in straight sets. Last weekend, the Bluejays downed Xavier on the road and Butler at home.

Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year, Norah Sis leads the BIG EAST in Kills per set with 221 Kills across 58 sets (3.81 kills/set). The sophomore’s 4.14 points per set ranks second in the BIG EAST.

Sophomore Kendra Wait leads the Bluejays and ranks second in the BIG EAST in assists, with 628. Wait has collected 201 digs and 13 service aces.

Freshman Ava Martin has earned back-to-back BIG EAST Freshman of the Week selections after a strong start to conference play, hitting .519 and averaging 4.45 kills per set.

WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will close out their four game homestand next week as they welcome Georgetown University on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6:00 pm and Villanova University on Saturday Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m